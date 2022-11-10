Proposal increases the penalty for sexual crimes committed against children and adolescents; text goes to Senate

The Chamber of Deputies approved this Wednesday (9.Nov.2022) the bill that increases the penalties for various sexual crimes against children and adolescents, classifying them as heinous. The proposal will be sent to the Senate.

This is the bill 1776/15authored by the deputies Paulo Freire Costa (PL-SP) and Clarissa Garotinho (União-RJ). The project was approved in the form of a substitute of the rapporteur, deputy Charles Evangelista (PP-MG).

According to the text, the person convicted of more serious crimes of this nature, provided for in the Penal Code or in the Statute of Children and Adolescents (ECA), will not have the right to temporary release, which can be granted to prisoners with good behavior.

In other situations, in crimes involving the production, possession or distribution of sex scenes with children or adolescents, there will be a new condition for the convicts to be able to take advantage of this temporary exit: the prohibition of approaching kindergarten, elementary or high schools and to frequent parks and squares with playgrounds.

Those convicted of the latter types of crimes must also wear the electronic anklet, both on temporary leave and on house arrest. This will also apply to the person convicted of the crime of enticing, embarrassing a child or adolescent in order to commit a lewd act with her.

“The approval of the project in the House was a great step forward to protect children. I usually say that pedophilia is the worst type of crime that can happen, because it is a crime that is committed against children. It is a crime that ends the innocence of our children; that harms our families; that puts childhood at risk.” said Clarissa Garotinho.

“As I always say: every day, a child loses his innocence. Some even lose their lives, unfortunately. What we cannot afford is to lose, here in Congress, the chance to change this history, making pedophilia a heinous crime.”said the author of the proposal.

For the project’s rapporteur, Charles Evangelista, “the plenary showed today that it really does not condone this type of crime and wants to protect children”🇧🇷

with information from Chamber Agency