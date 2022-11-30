The Chamber of Deputies approved on Tuesday (29.Nov.2022) a proposal that regulates the practice of lobbying with public agents, determining “transparency practices” and regulating the payment of hospitality.

The text defines lobbying as a representation of interest to be exercised by a natural person or legal entity through face-to-face or telepresence interaction with a public agent, inside or outside the workplace, with or without prior scheduling.

The text was approved in the form of a substitutive of the rapporteur, deputy Lafayette de Andrada (Republicanos-MG), to Bill 1202/07, by Deputy Carlos Zarattini (PT-SP). The proposal will be sent to the Senate.

The public agent may be both the one who exercises a mandate and the one who exercises a public position, function or employment, whether by appointment, hiring or any means, even transitory or without remuneration.

Author of the proposal, congressman Carlos Zarattini stated that the objective is to provide transparency in relations between the private and public sectors. “We want the Brazilian people, the Brazilian electorate, to know the performance of the private sector and to know who in the public sector they talk to to discuss bills, administrative decisions and political decisions”said.

exhaustive role

Deputy Lafayette de Andrada’s replacement also includes an exhaustive list of politically exposed persons for the purposes of regulation, by Organs competent bodies, of specific rules on the supervision of financial operations (combating money laundering and terrorism).

The list repeats lists already in force in regulations of the Coaf and the Central Bank, although it does not refer to relatives and close collaborators.

lobby reach

The representation of interest may be exercised to influence the process or decision-making within the scope of formulating strategies or public policies, in the production of an administrative act, regulatory decision or related activities.

The lobby may also act in the sense of influencing decision-making on bids and contracts or on the elaboration or repeal of laws and other normative acts.

The natural person may represent his own, third party or diffuse collective interest, with or without remuneration. The legal entity does not need to have in its statute or other instrument the purpose of representing interests of third parties to be able to act in this way.

Presidents, vice-presidents and directors of autarchies, public foundations, public companies, mixed-capital companies and public consortia are also treated as public agents for the purposes of the project.

Hospitality

As for the offer of good, service or advantage of any kind to public agents, the text only allows gifts, published literary work or hospitality defined as legitimate and destined to pay expenses with transportation, food, lodging, courses, seminars, congresses, events and fairs with funds from the private agent whose interest is being represented.

To count on hospitality, the participation of the public official must be directly related to the legitimate purposes of the body or entity to which he belongs; and “circumstances must be appropriate for professional interaction”although the text does not specify which they would be.

About the values, they must be compatible with hospitality offered to other people under the same conditions and respect the limits and conditions established in the regulations of each body.

These gifts and hospitality cannot be considered undue advantages for purposes of criminal classification, impropriety, classification as a conflict of interest (Law 12,813/13) or liability of companies for acts against the public administration (Law 12,846/13).

For the purposes of administrative and criminal legislation, the declaration to the Federal Revenue of the amount received for lobbying activity constitutes identification of the declarant as the beneficiary of the remuneration.

OECD demand

The rapporteur, Lafayette de Andrada, pointed out that the approval of the proposal is required by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). “This bill deals with regulating the representation of interests, which happens every day and is regulated in all advanced countries. The OECD is demanding legislation on the subject from Brazil,” he said.

He stated that the lack of regulation in Brazil is based on “prejudices” against lobbying. “Prejudice was created against this word, as if it were something evil, but they are legitimate activities. The representation of interests is republican, it is democratic and it is necessary. When we are here legislating on any subject, it is obvious that we have to listen to the part of society that is involved in the legislation”, he said.

professional representation

Lobbying on behalf of a class entity, national and state institutions of civil society, a trade union organization or a legally constituted association will be considered professional representation of interest.

Likewise, professional representation will also be considered when exercised by a public agent on behalf of autonomous bodies (regulatory agencies, for example), autarchies, public foundations and indirect administration bodies.

In this case, the public agent licensed to carry out a class mandate is also included. However, the text prohibits the public agent from exercising professional representation of private interest, including in the 12 months following the end of the bond (position, job or public function).

As for the representation of interest exercised by a political agent with a public agent of an administrative body or entity, the approved text considers it legitimate, although it does not establish a definition for a political agent.

Exceptions

The substitute lists 10 situations in which acting is not considered representation of interest:

assistance to users of public services and manifestations and other acts of participation of these users;

commercialization of products and provision of services by public companies, government-controlled companies and their subsidiaries;

practice of acts within the scope of judicial, administrative or legislative proceedings;

practice of acts with the purpose of expressing a technical opinion requested by a public agent, provided that the person does not participate in the decision-making process as an interest representative;

sending information or documents in response to the request or determination of a public agent;

access to information under the Access to Information Act (Law 12,527/11);

exercising the right to petition or obtain certificates;

attending a session or meeting in public bodies or entities as an exercise of the right to monitor public activities, social participation and political manifestation;

monitoring of processes and collection of information and data to prepare analyses, surveys, studies, indicators or diagnoses related to administrative or legislative activity; and

conducting interviews or capturing images and sounds for journalistic, informative and documentary purposes.

active transparency

Regarding interactions between certain public agents and interest representatives, the text provides that the bodies to which they belong must publish data on these interactions in the form of active transparency.

This applies mainly to Ministers of State, commanders of the Armed Forces and general officers, members of the Legislative Branch, leaders of municipalities, public foundations and public or mixed economy companies.

The occupants of positions in the administration must have the data on these interactions disclosed in this way if the positions in the Executive are from levels 15 to 18 (highest) or, under the terms of the regulation of each body, occupants of positions whose functions are of a nature executive (directors, for example) in the Chamber of Deputies, in the Federal Senate, in the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU), in the Judiciary or in the Public Ministry.

As for members of the TCU or the Public Prosecutor’s Office, the disclosure of interaction data through active transparency should only occur if the person is exercising an executive function; or, in the case of the Judiciary, also if it has a legislative function.

However, confidential information related to the safeguarding and security of society and the State, including cyber security and defense activities, are exempt from disclosure; and those with secrecy provided for in specific laws, especially natural persons covered by the General Data Protection Law (Law 13.709/18).

Registration and duties

In addition to having to register with public bodies, interest representatives will have duties, such as previously informing the identification of participants in the meeting and ensuring the veracity of past information.

The public agent, on the other hand, will have the duty to seek to know different opinions from those presented by a given representative and to offer isonomic conditions of interaction to the representatives.

infractions

For civil servants and occupants of positions in the administration, the substitute provides for penalties ranging from a warning and a fine to dismissal or dismissal.

Pass on incorrect information or omit it when related to meetings or the enjoyment of hospitality; accepting advantages outside the rules of law or regulation; or acting in such a way as to embarrass or harass participants of interaction events generate warning punishment if the act results in reduced harm to the public interest.

The recurrence of these infractions or the exercise of lobbying incompatible with the position will result in a suspension of 30 to 90 days if there is little harm or, if there is “considerable” harmfulness, will cause dismissal or exoneration or withdrawal of retirement.

This more severe punishment will also be assigned if there is sexual or race-related harassment or any other form of discrimination against the fundamental rights and freedoms of interest representatives.

lobbyist

For the representative of interests, it will be possible to apply equal penalties after an administrative process in which criteria such as peculiarities of the concrete case, mitigating and aggravating factors or participation in an integrity program must be taken into account in order to decide on the convenience of the cumulative application of the fine and other sanction, as well as the amount of that fine.

The suspension of 30 to 90 days will apply to those who have already been warned; and 12 to 24 months for those already suspended for the first time.

The text lists six situations in which penalties can be applied, including promising or giving an advantage, good or service outside the foreseen situations (gift and hospitality); or act as an intermediary for the principal or third parties to carry out an act contrary to the law or intended to defraud it.

*With information from the Câmara de Notícias Agency