Law was approved with 258 votes in favor and 169 against; moves on to sanction Joe Biden

The US House passed a bill to law which protects same-sex and interracial marriage in the country. The text was approved with 258 votes in favor and 169 against. Now the text goes to President Joe Biden’s sanction. The information is from New York Times🇧🇷

The bill says that states must recognize same-sex marriages performed in other states and prevents local authorities from denying the validity of a marriage based on sex, race or ethnicity. The new regulation overturns the Defense of Marriage Act, which allows the denial of marriages.

The House had already approved the text. Nonetheless, passing through the Senate, in November 2022, received modifications to clarify that the law does not infringe on religious freedom. Thus, it was necessary for the House to vote again to take the text to Biden.

With Biden’s signature, same-sex marriage would be protected and barred from revisions.

Same-sex marriage has been legal in the United States since 2015 with a Supreme Court ruling.