Hugh Laurie will hardly find another character on par with the sarcastic Gregory House, the doctor to whom he gave his voice and face from 2004 to 2012 in the series that bore his name. Set in the fictitious Princeton-Plainsboro University Hospital, the character was actually inspired by the detective Sherlock Holmes and throughout this wonderful procedural fiction, the nods to the work of Arthur Conan Doyle did not stop telling every story about this sleuth, with very bad tempers, of infectious diseases: from the obvious resemblance of their last name to the presence of Dr. Watson – in this case, his friend Wilson -, passing through the fact that House lives at 221 B Baker Street like Holmes himself and He gorges himself on Vicodin – the late 19th century researcher was addicted to cocaine.

Without a robe, lanky, with a five-day beard and a characteristic limp – mind you, the actor ended up with pain in his back and legs due to walking in a forced and uncomfortable way – that made him look more like a patient than a doctor, the Doctor already made it clear in the pilot of the series that he had become a doctor to treat diseases and not to deal with patients, who, in his opinion, were “the drawback of the profession.” True to his “everyone lies” about him, House, relentless and obsessive, was only stimulated by solving the riddles and puzzles behind the symptoms. He often did it with unorthodox methods – he did not hesitate to ask his colleagues to raid patients' homes to look for clues – but always with unconditional rationality, and he had no problems using the team of young doctors he mentored. or his friend Wilson to get his way in the eternal confrontation with Lisa Caddy, the hospital manager, with whom he later had a real and unreal relationship.

Given the complicated nature and atypical nature of his behavior, the team's conflict with House was permanent. A team that varied throughout the eight seasons and 177 episodes that the fiction lasted and that Cuddy used on occasions to put the doctor on the ropes in a particular game of thrones that fueled some of the longest running plots in fiction. , along with that of addiction.

Bitter, sarcastic, cynical, misanthropic, narcissistic, curmudgeonly and without filters, House rarely came to see the patients. His most hurtful streak increased with the passing of the episodes and seasons to such an extent that one could imagine the scriptwriters laughing out loud imagining what stupid thing the doctor would say now. A multitude of websites on the Internet compile some of his most famous phrases: from “no, I'm a junkie,” which he responds to a patient in the first episode who asks him if he takes pills for his leg to “at least they die with rhythm”, which he says to a volunteer doctor who assures that a child dies in the world every 5 seconds, or the “children get used to oxygen and then there is no one to take it away” that he says to a mother who does not want to give him ventolín his son because he considers that he is too young for such a strong medication. Despite its procedural nature, the truth is that the series, created by David Shore and produced by Bryan Singer, over time did know how to delve more deeply into the doctor's personality.

Laurie won several awards for his performance, including two Golden Globe Awards for Best Actor in a Drama Series, and was nominated for an Emmy in 2005, 2007, 2008, 2009, and 2010.