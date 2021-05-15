Today May 15, the city of Madrid celebrates San Isidro, a holiday for the patron saint. Although a priori it is thought that it is a holiday only in the capital, there are more municipalities in the region that celebrate this date. These are the cases of the municipalities of Ajalvir, Alcobendas, Brunete, Corpa, Coslada, El Álamo, El Boalo, Galapagar, Lozoyuela-Navas-Sieteiglesias, Miraflores de la Sierra, Móstoles, Navalcarnero, Perales de Tajuña, Pinto, Puebla de la Sierra , Sevilla la Nueva, Tielmes, Valverde de Alcalá and Villar del Olmo.

Therefore, being festive in all these places, stores, shopping centers, supermarkets or even restaurants can adapt their schedules being San Isidro and some may even choose to close their doors. The supermarket hours have been modified by May 15 and Large stores such as El Corte Inglés, Leroy Merlin or Ikea can also see their hours varied this Saturday. We review them.

The English Court

The Spanish company does not vary its schedule due to the San Isidro festival in the capital. In addition, it must be remembered that many of its stores are in neighboring towns such as Getafe or Leganés where today it is not considered a holiday. They will open in their usual hours, from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Tomorrow, Sunday, some will open from 11:00 to 21:00. The best thing in these cases is to go to the El Corte Inglés store finder and confirm the detailed hours of each one.

Ikea

The Swedish company will open its doors today during normal hours. Ikea has four stores in the Community of Madrid. In Alcorcón, San Sebastián (localities are not festive) and in the La Gavia shopping center, in Vallecas, it will open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., while in the urban store located in the central Goya street in the heart of the Salamanca neighborhood, it will be open during 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Mediamarkt

The public holiday in the city of Madrid will vary the hours of the chain of electronics, computers, household appliances and other components. The stores located in the capital will open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., during the usual hours of holidays. In other towns where it is not a public holiday, such as Getafe or Leganés, the hours will be every Saturday, from 10 am to 10 pm. Anyway, you can check the hours of each store in this link.

Zara

The textile chain will open its stores today despite being a holiday. But As happens most weekends, the hours will be different depending on the location of each store. In the store finder on your website you can check the schedule of each one of them.

decathlon

As with Zara, Decathlon store hours are not uniform. It should be remembered that this chain dedicated to the sale of sporting goods It has shops at street level and large stores located in large areas or shopping centers. In his web page, there are all the schedules, with many of them adapted the schedule to the day of San Isidro.

Leroy merlin

The French multinational specialized in DIY, gardening, construction and decoration It will open its doors today Saturday 15. Of course, depending on the store, the schedule will be one or the other. In your store finder you can consult.