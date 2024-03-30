With videoA pleasant evening and night of partying in Café Petticoat in Ede resulted in a nerve-wracking hostage situation on Saturday morning. Staff at the dance club were threatened by an armed man for hours. The dramatic hostage situation did not end until around 1:30 PM. The police report that the hostage is a 28-year-old resident of Gelderland.
Ton Voermans
Latest update:
17:04
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Hours #nervewracking #hostage #café #Ede #ends #arrest #28yearold #suspect
Leave a Reply