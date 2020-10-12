The Pilar bridge brings three consecutive days of rest to many Spaniards, but also It will entail the closure of some large stores on October 12, day of the National Holiday.

After knowing which supermarkets open and at what times, it is also essential to know the same about shopping centers and department stores such as El Corte Inglés, MediaMarkt, Ikea, Decathlon or Fnac.

The English Court

The historic chain of department stores will not open its stores homogeneously. In Madrid or Murcia will be open with a special holiday schedule, while in cities like Santander will be closed. Check the specific schedule from each El Corte Inglés shopping center.

MediaMarkt

The electronics store It will maintain its usual schedule on the day of the National Holiday and will open from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., although it will be closed on Sunday. Check the hours of each MediaMartk store.

Ikea

The Swedish company will open some of its warehouses on October 12, but others will be closed. It will be possible to go shopping in Asturias, Barcelona, ​​Madrid, Jerez, Malaga, Murcia, Seville and Valencia. The rest will close, although in Valladolid and La Coruña it will be possible to go shopping on Sunday, October 11. Check the hours of each Ikea establishment.

decathlon

The sports store will exceptionally open some stores as in the city of Jaén with hours from 10:00 to 22:00 hours. Query which Decathlon stores are open and which are not.

Fnac

The record and book store opens Sundays and holidays in most of its establishments. On Monday it will do so from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. or 9:00 p.m. This is the case of Barcelona or Malaga. Check the hours of each FNAC store.