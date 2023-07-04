They are moments of apprehension for Octavia Pianathe 31-year-old caver who got trapped in a cave in the province of Bergamo, while he was exploring it. The woman cannot move from the place where she is at the moment, because she brought back one leg fracture. The rescue machine has already activated and more than 60 rescuers are trying to help her get out of the cave.

For two days, the 31-year-old speleologist has been stuck in a cave 150 meters deep in the province of Bergamo. Colleagues who were with her that day raised the alarm. She cannot move due to a broken leg, so the rescuers will have to reach her first and then try to get her out of her.

On Sunday afternoon, one of the 31-year-old’s colleagues had left the cave and reached the village of Fonteno to ask for help, given that the cell phone has no reception in the cave and in the surrounding area. There cave morphology it is complex, said Alpine Rescue, and much of the area remains unexplored.

Sunday afternoon, just before 6 pm, the woman had an unexpected event in the cave, breaking his leg. Two of his companions returned to the surface to call for help. Instead two others stayed with her.

Doctors are optimistic about his health. The caver is in a lot of pain from what could be a major bruise with a fracture, but nothing more worrying. The worried mother is reassured by everyone: Ottavia is a strong woman.

The rescue car immediately left to reach and recover Ottavia Piana

Thanks to the request for help from Ottavia’s colleagues, the rescue machine immediately activated. The rescuers’ base was set up at the Fonteno sports field. Sixty people are working to recover the speleologist.

The operators of the IX delegation of the Lombard Alpine and Speleological Rescue, from Veneto, Piedmont, Trentino Alto Adige and Emilia Romagna also took to the field.