Hours of apprehension for Anastasia, Micol Ronchi's missing sister in nothing. The presenter herself posted an appeal on her social channels, with a photo of the girl she only has 16 years. Someone would have seen her around the Pavia station. Any reports of sightings or information must be made to the Carabinieri of the Provincial Command of Pavia.

Photo source from Micol Ronchi's Instagram

There showgirl and radio speaker Micol Ronchi, through his social channels, launched an appeal to find his 16-year-old sister. Micol has been missing from home since December 13th: since then there has been no news of the young teenager.

There younger sister of Micol Ronchi she left home on Wednesday 13 December. No one has heard from her since then. As her older sister explained, in a post on Facebook and Instagram and also in some of her stories, they would have seen her on Wednesday evening at Pavia station.

The older sister asks anyone who has information about Anastasia or who recognizes her to write to her or contact her directly Carabinieri of the provincial command of Pavia.

I would have easily avoided the experience of fully discovering the terrifying meaning of the word worry.

These are the words of the radio speaker in a story on Instagram, before share a photo of Anastasia asking for help from his 60 thousand followers and his colleagues, also to spread the appeal.

Anastasia, Micol Ronchi's younger sister, has been missing since Wednesday 13 December 2023

In another story Micol Ronchi said he had received a fairly credible report from a boy who had seen the 16-year-old in Binasco on Thursday 14 December. Binasco is a small town 20 km from Pavia.