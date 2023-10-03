How is Fedez today 3 October 2023: the singer’s health conditions

These are hours of concern for Fedez, hospitalized at the Fatebenefratelli in Milan since last September 28 following two ulcers that caused internal bleeding: the rapper’s parents broke the silence on the singer’s health conditions.

Intercepted by journalists outside the Milanese hospital, Annamaria Berrinzaghi and Franco Lucia declared: “He’s a little better, we have to be strong for him.”

According to reports from Corriere della SeraFedez underwent a new surgery on the evening of Sunday 1 October and another transfusion following a new episode of bleeding.

“In the meantime, thank you for all the messages you are sending me because support is always good in these moments. Unfortunately I am currently hospitalized due to two ulcers which have caused internal bleeding. Thanks to two blood transfusions I am now much better. I thank the medical staff who literally saved my life” the singer wrote on his profile Instagram the day after hospitalization.

The new operation has lengthened the hospitalization time: if at first it seemed that Fedez could leave the hospital as early as this week, now the time would have been extended.