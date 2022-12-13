Hours of anxiety in Piacenza, an 11-year-old girl disappeared: she never returned home after leaving school

These are hours of great apprehension that a couple of parents are experiencing, for the fate of theirs little girl of alone 11 years old. He did not return home from school and only later did the searches start first by some friends of the family and then also by the police.

There are so many people who are big right now anxiety for the fate of the little girl, since no one had any more of hers news.

According to information released by the newspaper The messengerthe events took place today, Tuesday 13 Decemberat about 13. Precisely in a middle school located in the city of Piacenza.

The family actually lives in the suburbs. For everyone it seemed to be a day like any other. Until it was time to leave school everything was going well normally.

However, it was only when the little girl named Sofia was supposed to go home that her mother realized what was happening. The daughter has not never returned in his home and from here, he triggered the desperate launch alarm.

He first asked for help in a group on Whatsapp with other parents and then also asked some friends for help.

The search for the 11-year-old girl who disappeared after leaving school

Parents finally decided to report what happened to the police. The agents are now at work to be able to find her and her searches are expanding near the station, in the city and also in the suburbs, where the family lives.

It is speculated that the little girl may have lost the bus that he would have to take her home and get another one. So she would be lost.

At the time of her disappearance she was wearing a pair of black boots, dark green jacket, black pants and a rainbow backpack. There are so many people who are anxious about the little one. There will be more updates on this sad story.