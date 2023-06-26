Hours of anxiety in Riposto for the fate of a 3-year-old girl: she disappeared together with her mother and older sister

An episode that is keeping the whole community of Riposto in suspense. Everyone is anxious about the fate of one 3 year old girlwhich appears to have disappeared since Friday 23 June, with her mother and older sister.

The father called Leonardo, would have reported the incident to the police and really fears that his wife, of nationality Ukrainecould take it to his country.

According to information released by the local newspaper News Sicilythe events took place last year Friday 23 June. Precisely in the small community of put away, located in the province of Catania. The two parents would have had one quarrel.

For this reason the woman, would be ran awaytaking her 13-year-old eldest daughter with her Ukrainian nationality and the 3 year old daughter. From the story of the man with them they would have no other personal effects.

They would only bring along 2 cell phones, battery charger and even a credit card. The father of her little girl, scared that they might take her out of the country, decided to go to the Carabinieri to report disappearance.

Now the police are at work to succeed in track them down. They’re trying to figure out what could have happened and especially where they are, he hasn’t had them for too many days news.

Missing 3-year-old girl: the father’s appeal through the lawyer

The father of the family is said worried and scared for his little girl, who is only 3 years old. She doesn’t know where she is and just hopes to be able to hug her again. The man assisted by the lawyer Enzo Iofridahe launched a desperate appeal. The lawyer stated:

My client is worried about the fate of his daughter. We don’t know if her wife intends to take her out of Italy, perhaps in her own country. We ask for everyone’s cooperation.