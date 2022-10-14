The first to notice the gravity of the 14-year-old boy’s situation was his coach: he fell ill during training

A family and a team from Viareggio, in the province of Lucca, are experiencing days of anxiety and fear. A 14 year old boy, a footballer on the city’s under-14 team, fell ill while training with his teammates. He is currently hospitalized in a reserved prognosis at the Meyer pediatric hospital in Florence.

Viareggio has always been considered the home of youth football in Italy. In fact, in the Tuscan town in the province of Lucca, the Viareggio Tournament has been played since 1949, which in recent years has changed its name to Viareggio Cup and which is also known as the Carnival Cup.

Every year dozens of youth teams Italians and do not find themselves there to play the tournament, where often small talents were seen who would later become great champions.

What happened a few days ago in Viareggio, however, has nothing to do with the party. Indeed, the episode has caused and is still causing anxiety and fear.

There under 14 team Cittadella was playing one of the usual training sessions of the beginning of the week, in view of the match that was supposed to take place this weekend.

A young footballer, in the middle of the session, suddenly he is slumped to the ground.

The first to rescue him was his trainerwho with cold blood immediately understood the gravity of the situation and made the emergency call to 118.

The 14-year-old boy operated on

Medical cars and ambulances from the nearby hospital immediately arrived on the scene Versiliawho picked up the 14-year-old boy and rushed him to the emergency room.

In the hospital, the doctors realized that the situation was more severe than expected and that the young player had had internal bleeding. Hence the decision to transfer him to a more equipped center.

The organizational machine was immediately set in motion and the boy was transferred, aboard a helicopter rescueat the children’s hospital Meyer from Florence.

Yesterday the doctors subjected him to one delicate operationwhich is perfectly successful but which, it turns out, did not take the little one out of harm’s way.

A whole city and region are now with the breathless. Further updates coming soon.