This comes in light of the very close chances between the two most prominent candidates for the position of president, namely the current President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the “Public Alliance” and Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, for the opposition “Nation Alliance”, according to opinion polls, and each of them was keen that the votes of minorities outweigh his favour. .

Map of minorities in Turkey

It consists of Alawites, Kurds, Christians (Syriacs, Armenians, and Greeks), Circassians, and Jews.

The most numerous and prominent are the Alawites and the Kurds.

The Alawites make up 10-20% of the population, according to various estimates, the majority of whom are “Azeris”, and the Kurds are about 20% of the population; This means that both sides have millions of voters who influence the conduct of the elections.

The percentage of the Circassian population reaches 2.4%, Christians 1%, and much less than that for Jews.

upper voice

The Alevis are the second largest religious group in Turkey after Sunni Muslims, and it is estimated that there are at least 4.5 million Alevi voters, living in the east and west of the country.

Among the steps taken by Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu towards this group:

In recent months, Erdogan has promised to address what Alevis see as grievances to include them in his voting bloc.

In this direction, government officials visited Alawite places of worship, “houses of gathering”; What is considered an implicit recognition of the legitimacy of these places.

On October 7, 2022, Erdogan issued a decree establishing a body within the Ministry of Culture and Tourism for Alevi and Bektashi culture, in order to manage the affairs of their houses of worship.

As for his rival Kılıçdaroğlu, his closeness to minorities in general and Alawites in particular was evident by announcing – unlike the leaders of the secular Republican People’s Party that he heads – his affiliation with the Alevi sect in a video clip he posted on his Twitter account titled “I am Alevi.”

The opposition candidate emphasized addressing discrimination against minorities in general.

Kurdish voice

Kilicdaroglu settled the competition regarding the Kurds, by succeeding in obtaining their support for him as a candidate for the presidency of the country at the end of April after arduous negotiations, in which he is expected to be committed to achieving some of the Kurds’ demands that the previous presidents did not achieve, with regard to the Kurdish language and their place in the constitution.

Istanbul scenario

Turkish political analyst Turgut Oglu warns that the Kurds are not among the minorities, referring to the fact that they are about 20% of Turkey’s population (84 million people).

Turgut Oglu believes that most minorities will go to the opposition candidate, including “moderate Islamists,” considering that this is the “most prominent change” in the Turkish arena, and an “important factor” in the elections.

The rivalry between the Republican People’s Party, with its secular nationalist creed, and those described in Turkey as “moderate Islamists” or “conservatives” has always prevailed. as a result of their religious orientations.

As for the Circassians, they are divided in the vote between Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu, and Christians tend to favor the opposition candidate.

Regarding his interpretation of the acceptance of the opposition candidate among a large number of minorities, the Turkish analyst says that this is due to “the fanatical discourse within the ruling Justice and Development Party towards minorities in the past years, and its rapprochement with hard-line Islamists.”

It is not excluded that the scenario of the Istanbul elections will be repeated, when the votes of the Kurds and other components favored the candidate of the Republican People’s Party, Akram Imamoglu, over his rival in the Justice and Development Party, Ali Ben Yedrim, in the Istanbul mayoral elections in 2019.

According to the average of the latest polls announced by 18 companies, the percentage of those willing to vote for Kılıçdaroğlu is 48.9 percent; Erdogan has 45.8 percent.