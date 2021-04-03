Shaaban Bilal (Cairo)

A few hours before the start of the parade of royal mummies, scheduled for 6 pm, the hashtag “# Parade of Royal Mummies” has been published, the most frequently discussed on the short tweet site “Twitter”.

Social media users shared photos, videos and information about the most important event in the world today, which is a procession that transported 22 mummies of the ancient kings of Egypt, from the Egyptian Museum in Tahrir, to their permanent residence in the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization in Fustat, Ancient Egypt.

Hours before its launch, the hashtag “Parade of Royal Mummies” tops Twitter

Twitter users celebrated this important event by emphasizing the history of Egyptian civilization and its ancient kings and their role in peace and war, in addition to talking about each of these kings and their role in ruling thousands of years ago, stressing that the mummy of kings will make the mummy museum of civilization the place of world attention.

Social media users also published information about the itinerary of royal mummies, which starts from the Egyptian Museum, then Tahrir Square, after Simon Bolivar Square, then the Nile Corniche until the Sayyida Zeinab neighborhood and from it to ancient Egypt to the Fustat region and the Museum of Civilization, in a journey that takes about an hour.

They also monitored the equipment made by the Egyptian government in Tahrir Square, the Egyptian Museum and the Museum of Civilization, and the roads were also closed and decorated, in light of the interest in the event of the royal mummies procession.

This was shown by the analyzes of “Google Trend”, which revealed that the parade of mummies leads the search indicators on Google in Egypt, through multiple words from Tahrir Square and the parade of royal mummies and others, as the South Sinai governorate issues the search, followed by Beni Suef and Cairo.

A short while ago, the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities began to play the Pharaonic music for the procession of royal mummies from the Egyptian Museum in Tahrir to the Museum of Civilization in Fustat, and the royal carriages stood in front of the museum’s internal gate in preparation for the procession.