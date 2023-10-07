Pictures and videos showed Hamas militants in a number of Israeli settlements near Gaza, after they infiltrated across the border.

Since Saturday morning, the movement has been launching an attack on Israel, by launching hundreds of rockets and infiltrating armed men into Israel.

Israeli Channel 12 said that the attack resulted in at least 300 people being injured and taken to hospitals, at least 40 of whom were in serious condition.

The Israeli army confirmed that its forces were fighting “ground” battles on Saturday against Palestinian fighters in the areas surrounding the Gaza Strip, “after they infiltrated by parachute at sea and on land.”

Army spokesman Richard Hecht said during a press briefing: “It was a joint ground operation carried out by paratroopers across the sea and land.”

Pictures revealed the detention of Israeli soldiers at a military base near Gaza, after it was attacked by Hamas gunmen.

The army also declared a “state of alert for war” on Saturday morning, after a “joint operation” that included launching rockets and infiltrating militants from the Gaza Strip into Israel. The Israeli Defense Minister considered that “Hamas committed a big mistake this morning.”

On Saturday, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant approved a large-scale call-up of reserve soldiers according to the needs of the Israeli army, his office announced.

The minister also declared a state of emergency within 80 kilometers of the Gaza Strip, allowing the Home Front Command to restrict gatherings.

On Saturday morning, dozens of rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, triggering air raid sirens across the country.

The Israeli army announced that a number of Palestinian militants had infiltrated Israel from the Gaza Strip, and ordered residents along the border area to remain in their homes.