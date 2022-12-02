The MEC (Ministry of Education) again blocked, on the night of Thursday (Dec.1, 2022), the budget of universities, federal institutes, hours after having released the amounts🇧🇷 The information was provided by Conif (National Council of Institutions of the Federal Network of Professional, Scientific and Technological Education).

O Power360 sent an email to the MEC inquiring about the resumption of the blockade, but did not receive a response until the publication of this text. The space remains open for demonstration.

The blocking of funds was held on monday (28.Nov). The MEC did not report the retained amounts. According to UNE (National Union of Students), R$ 1.68 billion were blocked in the folder. From universities, R$ 224 million were withdrawn.

On Thursday (Dec.1), Andifes (National Association of Directors of Federal Higher Education Institutions) issued a statement stating that the MEC went back on blockades🇧🇷 Hours later, around 7:30 pm, the withholding of the funds came into effect again.

Conif shared a statement from Siafi (Integrated Financial Management System of the Federal Government) in which the ministry informs that the government “zeroed the payment limit for discretionary expenses of the Ministry of Education – MEC scheduled for the month of December🇧🇷

The decree cited in the communication determines that “in the event that the bodies or budgetary units do not block budget appropriations […] within the period established by the Ministry of Economy, or do so in an amount lower than that informed, the Ministry of Economy must do so🇧🇷 Here’s the full of the document (3 MB).

In the communiqué sent by the MEC, the body claimed to have requested “to the Ministry of Economy, in the months of October and November, the extension of the payment limit for discretionary expenses🇧🇷 However, he said that therequests were not answered🇧🇷

When the blockade was made, on Monday (28.nov), Andifes said that the payment of services such as electricity and outsourced employees would be compromised by the blockages.

🇧🇷The government seems to ‘pull the rug out’ from its own units with this withdrawal of resources, offending its own norms and making ongoing expense planning unfeasible, whether with members of its internal community, its outsourced workers, suppliers or contractors”, declared the association in a note.

Minas Gerais federal universities such as Juiz de Fora (UFJF), Viçosa (UFV) and Uberlândia (UFU) spoke of a possible suspension of academic activities.

The UFU informed, in a note, that the blockade in the Budget would affect operational expenses, such as water, electricity and payments of outsourced employees. According to the university, the situation “reached the limit of the unsustainable” with the cut, which blocked R$ 2.7 million. 🇧🇷Only R$ 71 of commitment limit left in the system”, he stated.

Shortly after the new blockade, the rector of UnB (University of Brasília), Márcia Abrahão Moura, said in her profile on twitter what “punishing education is the height of unpatriotism🇧🇷 According to her, the university had R$ 13.5 million withheld.