Drama in Rome, Sara Girelli found dead on the banks of the Tiber: she never returned home after a night out

He was called Sarah Girelli, the girl who was found lifeless on the banks of the Tiber on the morning of Friday 13 January. Her mother had actually been looking for her for some time now, she had never returned home after a night at the disco.

Unfortunately, this story also had a sad epilogue. Now the agents are not excluding any leads, from the crime to the possibility that it is life is taken.

According to information released by some local media, the events took place on the morning of Friday 13 January. Precisely on the Lungo Tevere, at the height of the bridge named after Giuseppe Mazzini, a Rome.

The girl had gone out for an evening with her friends, but she never made it I go back home. In fact, the mother was immediately alarmed and went out for look for her.

A young man who had gone out for a jog in that area saw his body on the ground, now lifeless. As a result, he promptly raised the alarm to both the police and the health professionals.

The doctors who attended had no choice but to ascertain the death.

To find out his identity they took some time, since there weren’t hers in the bag documents. He was wearing elegant clothes.

The investigation into the discovery of Sara Girelli

Sara Girelli was 28 years old and had graduated from art school and a scholarship holder at the university. In the meantime, the police have seized both his phone than his pc.

The purpose is precisely to find gods details important about his life, but also about his last hours. None are currently excluded hypothesisfrom fatality to the extreme gesture.

Furthermore, the agents are also trying to view the video surveillance footage of the area, to see if she arrived there alone or was in the company of other people. The prosecutor who is investigating the case has decided to dispose the autopsy on the body, although so far they have not found any strange marks.