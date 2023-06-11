Nicola Sturgeon was arrested on Sunday (June 11) as a suspect in investigations into the finances of the Scottish National Party

Former Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon, 52, was arrested this Sunday (June 11, 2023) and released hours later. She was detained and questioned by Scottish Police after being named as a suspect in the investigation into the finances of the Scottish National Party (SNPin the English acronym of Scottish National Party).

Not to mention Sturgeon, in a statement published in the twitter, Scottish police said a 52-year-old woman was arrested at 10:09 am (06:09 GMT) and was heard in custody. She was released at 17:24 (13:24 in Brasilia) and without charges pending the progress of investigations. Although the woman has not been identified, according to information from the guardian, this is the former prime minister.

According to the newspaper, Sturgeon is the 3rd person arrested because of Operation Branchform, opened in 2021 to investigate the use of more than 600 thousand pounds in donations that would be intended for an independent political campaign.

In a statement published in its Twitter profile (read the full below)the former prime minister said she had the “certainty” that you didn’t commit “any infringement”. He also stated that the current situation “it is simultaneously a shock and a deep anguish”.

Sturgeon stepped down as prime minister in February this year. She had held the role since 2014, when she replaced Alex Salmond after Scotland’s defeat in the independence referendum. She was the 1st woman to hold the position and the person who remained in power for the longest time in the country.

At the time, Sturgeon denied that the decision to step down had anything to do with moves towards Scotland becoming an independent country from the UK.

Here is the full statement from Nicola Sturgeon:

“Finding myself in the situation I found myself in today, when I am certain that I have not committed any offence, is both a shock and a profound anguish.

“I know this ongoing investigation is difficult for people, and I am grateful that many continue to show confidence in me and understand that I would never do anything to harm the SNP or the country.

“Of course, given the nature of this process, I cannot go into details.

“However, I would like to say this, and to say it in the strongest possible terms. Innocence is not just a presumption to which I am entitled by law. I know beyond a shadow of a doubt that I am indeed innocent of any wrongdoing.

“To the many people who have sent messages of support over these last few difficult weeks – including since today’s news broke – thank you for your kindness.

“Thanks also to my close circle of friends and family who are giving me the strength I need right now.

“Finally, although it will take a day or two to process this latest development, I intend to return to Parliament soon, where I will continue to represent my Glasgow Southside constituencies to the best of my ability.”