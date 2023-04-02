Michel Houellebecq’s erotic antics are world news thanks to the art collective KIRAC, which persuaded the French writer to make love to several women while the camera records everything. The great Houellebecq. In a ‘sex movie’. A what? Precisely.

What are we talking about when we say ‘sex movie’? Porn or performance art? There are also other possibilities, judging by the details of the case in which Houellebecq is unsuccessfully litigating against the distribution of the images. KIRAC claims to have made an ‘art film’ in which the line between fact and fiction is blurred, as it would be unclear whether it is really Houellebecq having sex.

Sex on film – in English are also common blue movie or a skin flick or simply one porn. In the Houellebecq case, ‘sex film’ is the most commonly used word. You can also say, ‘erotic film’ and ‘sex tape’ or ‘sex video’, but then the meaning changes. In the first case, it concerns artistically sound, invariably controversial attempts to depict eroticism in narrative form, for example Adrian Lyne’s film 9½ Weeks (1986) with Mickey Rourke and Kim Basinger. In the second case we enter more difficult waters. These are privately recorded, illegally distributed images, as happened in the mid-1990s with the sex tape of Pamela Anderson and her husband Tommy Lee.

This is how this situation unfolds: Houellebecq says ‘sex tape’; KIRAC says ‘art film’; we say ‘sex movie’.

Slut shaming

The writer is in a pinch, because he knows what happens as soon as the images go out into the world. When the Pamela sex tape was first physically copied en masse and then hit the internet, inevitably followed slut shaming, and Anderson’s career was never the same after that. Houellebecq can already see the storm coming. He said: “I have already lost friends, from the Catholic right in France. I haven’t heard a word from them. I am like a pariah.”

Houellebecq’s problem lies in the word itself. ‘Sex tape’ suggests porn. It is likely that he is aware that ‘porn’ no longer means that it only concerns professionally shot films with actors and actresses, but that sex images of ordinary people like him are doing well in the porn industry, hence his great concern.

On the other hand – this might have been a way out for the writer – you could say that KIRAC has not made a ‘sex film’, but a documentary about politics and sex with genre forays performance art. If Houellebecq had embraced this idea, and if you read his books that is by no means inconceivable, we would now be having a different conversation, one around the word ‘art film’ or perhaps ‘philosophical sex satire’.

Funny but also tragic is that Houellebecq, just like philosopher Sid Lukkassen, who previously had a similar chat with KIRAC following the film Honeypot in which he tries to have sex with a young woman, a philosophy student, who got cold feet afterwards. The lesson they both learned seems: whoever has sex on camera is in one sex movie. And no matter how you look at it, history shows that sex plus film makes: thunder.