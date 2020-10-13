Michel Houellebecq has done it again. A genius of contemporary letters for some and an overrated media-literary phenomenon for others, Houellebecq has an indisputable nose for capturing what the Germans call the zeitgeist: The spirit of the times.

His novel Platform, which included an attack in Thailand, was published a month before September 11, 2001 and a year before a similar attack in Bali. Submission, where he imagined a France ruled by an Islamist, hit bookstores the same day as the terrorist attack on the satirical weekly Charlie hebdo, in January 2015.

In his new fiction, Serotonin (Anagram, in Castilian and Catalan), one of the central scenes is the blocking of a highway by farmers in anger against Paris, “which like all cities [está] made to engender loneliness “, and the European Union, a” great whore “, in the words of the protagonist. The protest ends in a bloody confrontation with the police, as if the Houellebecquiano seismograph had anticipated the yellow vests, the revolt of the impoverished middle classes that has convulsed France in the last month. Serotonin goes on sale January 4.

Hopelessness in provincial France —desertified and de-Christianized, as the narrator describes it— is one of the themes that runs through this sordid and pessimistic novel, the first-person story of the disintegration of a man and perhaps a civilization.

“Everyone, as usual, condemned the violence, deplored the tragedy and extremism of certain agitators; But there was also a discomfort in the political leaders, a very unusual discomfort in them, none of them failed to emphasize that, to a certain extent, it was necessary to understand the hopelessness and anger of the farmers ”, says the narrator after an orgy of explosions and shooting on the A13 motorway that leaves 12 dead. His words seem to be traced back to those that have been heard in France these days after the demonstrations of yellow vests, with burning cars and looted shops and monuments in Paris, or burning tolls on the motorways.

The protagonist and narrator is Florent-Claude Labrouste, former employee of the Ministry of Agriculture, 46 years old, a man in the last, deeply lonely and unhappy, “in the stage where the animal aged, mortally wounded and feeling mortally beaten, seeks a refuge to end his life “, as he defines himself. The doctor prescribes Captorix, a drug that increases the secretion of serotonin, a substance produced by the human body,” a hormone “, explains Labrouste,” linked to self-esteem, recognition within the group ”.

In the fast-paced and loose style of Houellebecq’s novels, the novel unfolds on three levels. One, Labrouste’s biography, told through his relationship with Claire, a failed actress, and with Camille, a veterinarian who is the love of his life. Two, his descent into hell when, in a time that he describes as contemporary to the presidency of Emmanuel Macron in France, he decides to leave his job, his apartment and his Japanese girlfriend to live incognito in a hotel in a secluded Paris neighborhood. And three, its terminal phase, an uncertain future from which it tells its story.

All this, in a landscape of hotels, roads and shopping centers – ugly France – and dotted with barracks expressions and provocations typical of a bar gathering, which are the author’s trademark, such as graphic sexual descriptions to epatar (there are scenes of zoophilia and pedophilia). But also truffled with aphorisms and maxims in the best tradition of the classical moralists. “Men in general don’t know how to live, they don’t have any real familiarity with life,” he says, “they never really feel comfortable in it, so they pursue different projects, more or less ambitious, more or less grand, it depends, in general of course. they fail and come to the conclusion that it would have been better to simply live, but in general it is also too late ”.

Houellebecq is not an ideologue, he is a novelist. And it is dangerous to confuse the voice of the narrator with that of the author. They are not always the same and Houellebecq plays with this ambiguity. Does the author subscribe to what the narrator says, his xenophobia, his classism, his sexism? Or do you parody it? The vision of the world, in any case, is consistent with those of his previous novels, although the obsession with Islam is absent this time. And it is a vision that could be described as reactionary, a literary and more talented version of the arguments of the polemicist Éric Zemmour, whom Houellebecq quoted, in an article in defense of Donald Trump, as a victim in France of “a hunting party” for his anti-progressive views. Labrouste’s decadence and unhappiness are that of the white man, that of France and that of the West: “Here is how a civilization dies, without worrying, without dangers or dramas, or too many massacres, a civilization dies from fatigue, from herself”.

The Houellebecq of Serotonin, or rather Labrouste, is neither a cynic nor an unbeliever. He believes, and this is where, beyond its documentary value on this time — the Houellebecquian seismograph — the novel delves into a philosophical terrain. He believes in God, “a mediocre screenwriter” because “everything in his creation bears the mark of approximation and error, if not pure and simple evil.” It is not that God has died in the world of Houellebecq, it is that God ignores this world or the world ignores God. But the void is not total: love remains. Romantic Houellebecq? “The outside world was harsh, ruthless to the weak, hardly ever kept its promises, and love was still the only thing in which you could still, perhaps, have faith.”