Houdini – The Last Wizard: plot, cast and streaming of the film

Tonight, June 23, 2021, at 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema 1, Houdini – The Last Wizard, a 2007 film directed by Gillian Armstrong, will be broadcast. The film, set in the 1920s, retraces a cross-section of the life of Harry Houdini. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

In 1926, Harry Houdini arrives in Scotland for his tour. In order to demystify several charlatan mediums, he is giving away a large sum of money ($ 10,000) to anyone who can reveal his mother’s last words, spoken on his deathbed. Houdini will be approached by the sensual “psychic” Mary McGarvie, with her daughter in tow, at first intent on cheating him. However, a love story soon arises between the two. Mary, despite having discovered that Houdini’s mother could not have uttered any last sentence to her son because the latter was away for work, does not feel like taking advantage of it and gives up. Later it is discovered that the daughter is the “true psychic”, falling into a trance and revealing everything to the magician, even predicting death at the hands of “a red-haired angel”.

Houdini – The last magician: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the storyline of Houdini – The Last Wizard, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of the main players:

Guy Pearce: Harry Houdini

Catherine Zeta Jones: Mary McGarvie

Saoirse Ronan: Benji McGarvie

Timothy Spall: Sugarman

Jack Bailey: The Red Haired Pilot

Aaron Brown: Sugarman’s assistant

Streaming and tv

Where to see Houdini – The Last Magician on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast today – 23 June 2021 – at 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the SkyGo platform.