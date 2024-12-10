While waiting to close the final numbers for the 2024 campaign, Hotusa predicts double-digit growth in both profit and sales to close the season with record numbers. The hotel company expects to earn 25% more than the 92 million in 2023 and increase its turnover by 10% compared to the 1,418 million of the previous year. Thus, profits will be around 115 million and turnover between 1,500 and 1,600 million euros.

This was explained by the president of the company, Amancio López, in a meeting with the media, in which he celebrated the good functioning of the organization. “We see the future with optimism, the objective is to continue growing at this rate,” he said.

The organization thus takes advantage of the good moment of the tourism industry in Europe, which will lead it to beat its record results.

In light of these results, Hotusa will close the year with twenty openings: 18 have already been signed and the company aspires to add two new additions to the group’s portfolio, said the expansion director, Clara López. Half of the openings will be in Spain.

The latest addition is the OD Group hotel on Aragón Street in Barcelona, ​​a few meters from Paseo de Gracia, which will be operated under the Eurostars brand. It is five stars and has 98 rooms.

The focus of growth, López explained, is fundamentally placed “on Spain and Europe.” “At the same time, it must be said that we also look at Latin America and the United States,” he added. Furthermore, in Africa it has already signed the opening of two new establishments in Morocco.

The expansion is not only geographical, but also product-related, although it is moving slower than expected. Hotusa promised to launch a new brand to group its large five-star establishments, such as the Eurostars Grand Marina in Barcelona. However, the plan was delayed and is expected to launch during next 2025.

Also Next year progress will be made with the return of the 241 million aid signed by the Sepi through the Strategic Companies Solvency Aid Fund. By mid-2024, 108 million had already been returned and, although there are still 133 million to be returned from two loans – one participatory and the other ordinary -, the maturity schedule is yet to be determined. The deadline, yes, is 2027.