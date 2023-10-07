It seems that the two Hotline Miami are coming up PS5, although that’s just speculation for now. The acclaimed top-down shooter is obviously already playable on current generation consoles thanks to backwards compatibility, but it seems that developer Dennaton Games and publisher Devolver Digital are also preparing a native version of the two games, which could therefore offer some additional features exclusive to PS5 (tied to DualSense?).
As noted by Gematsu on X, i Trophies from the PS5 version of Hotline Miami and Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number have appeared on Exophase, indicating that an announcement and release of a port of the two games may be near.
Hotline Miami: only for PS5?
The information known for now is linked only to the PS5 version, but presumably also Xbox Series will receive the ports, and presumably they will arrive in the form of “Hotline Miami Collection”, an edition originally published for Nintendo Switch in 2019 and for Xbox One the following year.
How long will it be before an official announcement is made – assuming the two titles actually receive current-gen ports and It’s not all the result of a mistake – remains to be seen.
