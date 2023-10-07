It seems that the two Hotline Miami are coming up PS5, although that’s just speculation for now. The acclaimed top-down shooter is obviously already playable on current generation consoles thanks to backwards compatibility, but it seems that developer Dennaton Games and publisher Devolver Digital are also preparing a native version of the two games, which could therefore offer some additional features exclusive to PS5 (tied to DualSense?).

As noted by Gematsu on X, i Trophies from the PS5 version of Hotline Miami and Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number have appeared on Exophase, indicating that an announcement and release of a port of the two games may be near.