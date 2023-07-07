Estadão Contenti

07/06/2023 – 22:54

After the return of the Linha Direta program to TV Globo’s schedule, on May 4, at least 36 arrests of people accused of crimes portrayed on TV were carried out, according to the broadcaster. The tenth and final episode of the current season of Linha Direta will be shown this Thursday, 6.

According to TV Globo, the program helped solve three cases, and in one of them (the Golpe dos Nudes) there were 34 arrests.

The first arrest that took place after the exhibition on Linha Direta was John Lennon Menezes Maia, accused of participating in the death of the 2-year-old girl Lorena Ferreira Rodrigues, in March 2022, in Manaus. The case was retracted on May 18 and he was arrested on the 31st, in the same city, after a complaint made via telephone 181 by people who watched the program and recognized Maia. He worked as a car washer on Rua Atagamita, in the Aleixo neighborhood, in Manaus. Upon receiving a prison voice, he tried to flee and was shot in one of his feet.

The program about the Golpe dos Nudes, aired on May 25, yielded consequences at two different times. Four days later, on May 29, 33 people accused of being part of the gang were arrested in 11 cities in Rio Grande do Sul and Santa Catarina.

Then, on June 15, one of the leaders of the gang, the hitherto fugitive Giliane Lindsai da Silva Abreu, was arrested in Porto Alegre. All arrests occurred after denouncements resulting from identification through the program.

The third case that led to arrests after airing on Linha Direta was the murder of 16-year-old transsexual Renata Ferraz in the Paraíba municipality of Patos, in April 2022. The program was aired on June 1 and on July 4, the executor of the crime, Giovani de Lima Galdino Silva, on the run since last year. He was living in Novo Hamburgo-RS.























