Hotels, restaurants, nightclubs and a long list of establishments reserve the famous right of admission, which allows them to deny entry to people who do not meet certain requirements. August, the vacation month par excellence, is presented as a propitious moment to analyze your limits. When almost all the towns in Spain are celebrating, there tends to be more conflicts between businessmen and consumers over access to these venues.

In recent years, for example, the so-called “adults only” hotels (only adults, due to its nomenclature in English) have fueled the controversy. These are accommodations for people over 18 years of age that include age restrictions, that is, they do not allow children. Currently, up to 5% of Spanish hotels are only adults, according to a report by the Spanish Confederation of Hotels and Tourist Accommodation. Spain has become one of the European Union countries with the highest supply, followed by Greece and Germany.

This segmentation, however, may be illegal for incurring in discrimination based on age. As Inmaculada Vivas, professor of Civil Law at the University of Seville, explains, not only must there be “objective reasons” to prevent access to establishments, but they must also pass “a trial of proportionality”. For example, the legislation is based on the protection of the interest of minors to prohibit them from entering brothels, gambling halls or betting establishments.

Although the case of hotels that do not accept children has not yet reached the high courts, justice has considered other issues that are discriminatory, such as relying on the right of admission to prohibit entry to an establishment for racial reasons. In this sense, a sentence of the Provincial Court of Alicante stands out, which years ago sentenced the doorman of a pub for a crime against fundamental rights for preventing access to two black people for the simple fact of being black.

A different matter is that the establishment orients its services to a specific public, but without restricting the access to other people. In other words, that it does not prohibit, but rather discourages, for example, through activities aimed at adults, the absence of children’s menus or cribs. The so-called gay friendly hotels can serve as a reference. As a result of the historical discrimination that LGTBI people have suffered, these spaces were born as a place where they felt free from violence or intimidation. They do not prohibit access to heterosexual people; its services, rather, revolve around diversity and inclusion.

Therefore, for the right of admission to be valid, the reasons for exclusion cannot violate the principle of equality enshrined in article 14 of the Constitution. “This implies that a person cannot be prevented from entering for racial reasons” or based on their sex, sexual, religious or political orientation, nationality or disability, underlines Rodrigo Gallego, lawyer for Montero Aramburu.

On the contrary, this right is linked to the security of the premises, empowering them to prevent access to people who behave in a “violent” manner, cause “nuisance” or alter its normal functioning, adds Professor Inmaculada Vivas.

Conditions

In order for it to operate, the state regulation (General Regulation of Police for Public Shows and Recreational Activities) establishes that the premises must establish the requirements to which admission is conditioned “by means of clearly visible posters, placed in the places of access, clearly stating ” the same, or “through their advertising”, for example, in the famous flyer (advertising brochures). Although “most of the autonomous communities have their own regulations”, they agree that the reasons for exclusion must be “specific, objective and public”, emphasizes Irene Gil, a lawyer at the firm Caruncho & Tomé.

The establishments, however, on many occasions have limited themselves to placing a sign with the phrase “reserves the right of admission”, without further ado. This has caused the courts to deny the exclusion. The Superior Court of Justice (TSJ) of Catalonia condemned a nightclub a few years ago because its manager denied entry to a man in a “discriminatory” manner. When the Urban Guard of Barcelona asked him the reason, he replied that it was “a place with the right of admission” and that he had “reasons”, without ever stating them. The ruling stresses that the premises did not have visible signs stating “clearly” the entry requirements.

The obligation to wear certain clothing or footwear has also been at the center of controversy. Although there is not much jurisprudence in this regard, judges have ruled that establishments cannot force consumers to wear a certain brand. In addition, regional regulations usually require that clothing conditions be authorized by the Administration and made public. Murcian law, for example, expressly prohibits conditions “based on value judgments on aesthetic appearance.”

In this sense, a sentence from a few years ago by the Superior Court of Justice of Madrid stands out after a local denied access to a woman dressed in a wedding dress. The magistrates dismissed the company’s appeal due to “the non-existence of the admission sign in the required place”, which “was verified by the agents of the Municipal Police Corps”, who were not shown “any document in the containing the restrictions” regarding the dress code.

Fine an Airbnb house Vacation stays are also a source of conflict. Data Protection has fined a company that advertised on Airbnb this year with 75,000 euros. The reason was to ask guests for an image of their ID on both sides to check-in online, a necessary procedure to obtain the keys to the rented property. Although the company claimed that the photo was necessary to comply with the regulations of Catalonia on traveler registration, the regulator concluded that it was not because it only requires the document number, issue, surname, name, sex and nationality. He considered, therefore, that the requested data was not “adequate, pertinent and limited”.

Follow all the information of Economy and Business in Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter