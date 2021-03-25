The Buenos Aires Legislature approved a law that brings some relief to one of the sectors hardest hit by the crisis unleashed by the coronavirus pandemic. The hotels will be exempted from paying the ABL for six months. The initiative resolved 55 votes in favor and 4 against.

The project was promoted by the Buenos Aires Executive and presented by the legislator Sol Méndez (Let’s Go Together), and was accompanied by several opposition deputies. It is a measure that was requested by employers of the sector.

The benefit reaches hotels, temporary shelters, lodgings, pensions and all establishments in the sector, which will not pay the monthly ABL between April and September.

Without tourists or international congresses or events and with its empty bars and restaurants, the situation of the Buenos Aires hotels is critical. Some closed forever, like the traditional Castelar hotel, on Avenida de Mayo.

The traditional Hotel Castelar, located on Avenida de Mayo, is one of those that closed forever. Photo Lucia Merle

In the Buenos Aires Executive they calculate that the exemption to hotels will mean a fiscal cost of 300 million pesos in the year.

To access the exemption, hoteliers must request an authorization from the Government Administration of Public Revenues. This process will be enabled after the law is promulgated, for which at least two weeks are missing.

The fundamentals of the approved project state that these exceptions are necessary because the pandemic and quarantine caused “an abrupt decrease in the circulation and arrival of tourists to the City, so the impact on the economic activity of the sector entails the need to take measures of relief “.

“The removal of the obligation to pay ABL for six months to a sector seriously hit by the pandemic represents a necessary help in this moment of crisis. Today more than ever, the State must be at the side of the economic engines of the City, “said legislator Marcelo Guouman, president of the Legislature’s Economic Development commission.

For his part, deputy Juan Manuel Valdés (Frente de Todos) questioned that ABL’s exemption be extended for only six months. And that small hotels are equated with the large hotel chains. His bloc, however, voted in favor of the project.

In addition, hotels and other productive sectors will be able to access benefits to refinance their tax debts. From February to June, the Buenos Aires government enabled a moratorium on GLA and Patents, with installment payments and interest deductions. That plan runs for any resident of the City, but with debts that do not exceed $ 1,500,000. However, with a modification that was also approved this Thursday, the possibility of adhering to the moratorium was extended for debts up to $ 18,000,000.

Before the pandemic, there was a tax incentive program in the City for those establishments that expanded their accommodation capacity, because tourism had been growing at a good pace and expectations were very positive.

The contrast with the current situation is total. According to the City Tourism Board, in Buenos Aires there are 1,116 hotels. But in the Association of Hotels, Restaurants, Confectioneries and Cafes (AHRCC) they assure that 80% of those establishments are closed, and for that reason they emphasize that the exemption of the ABL is “fundamental”.

“The current hotel occupancy in the City is between 5% and 8%. To be viable more than 70% is needed“summarized Ariel Amoroso, the president of the AHRCC.

Hotel occupancy in the City ranges between 5% and 8%. Photo Rafael Mario Quinteros

During these months, the sector had had some activity with mild coronavirus patients who were referred to about 50 hotels for isolation. But, although these establishments received 73,889 people during the pandemic, today the occupation is much lower: there are 369 lodged in only 5 hotels.

In addition, the hotels that do receive the very few tourists who moved in these months had higher operating costs, since the sanitary protocols forced to increase the cleaning of the facilities and to reduce income such as that which the bars and restaurants of the establishments can contribute.

The outlook doesn’t look any better. Fearing a second wave, the national government not only reinforced the closure of borders but also suspended dozens of flights and insists that circulation between provinces also be reduced.

