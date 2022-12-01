Hotels | The Töölö spa hotel project, planned for years, finally seems to be coming to fruition

The spa hotel planned for Töölö’s seafront is progressing. Construction is scheduled to begin next year.

For years the planned spa hotel project in Etu-Töölö’s Taivallahti in Helsinki seems to finally be coming to fruition.

The starfish-shaped hotel will be located in the area between Hietaranta and Taivallahti marina, on the north side of Hiekarrantanti. The plan of the spa hotel has been on the site since 2009.

An architectural competition was organized for the spa hotel in 2019. The architects won it Anu Puustinen and Ville Hara from the Helsinki-based architectural firm Avanto-Arkittehtei. They have also designed, for example, Hernesaari Löyly.

The spa hotel, which is now under development, was originally supposed to open last year, but the coronavirus pandemic messed up the plans. In the spring, HS said that it was planned to apply for a building permit for the hotel by the end of the summer, but this did not materialize either.

Puustinen, the main designer of the spa hotel, now says that they plan to apply for a building permit by Christmas.

According to Puustisinen, the past summer and autumn have been spent preparing the building permit. The goal is to start the construction work in the fall of 2023. If the plan comes to fruition, the building could be completed at the end of 2024 at the earliest.

The wooden spa hotel has rounded corners that were inspired by the funky architecture of the nearby Taivallahti barracks.

21st century at the beginning, the Töölö society proposed that a sauna world open to all should be built in Taivallahti. However, the proposal did not catch on.

The Töölö club has not yet formed an official position about the spa hotel. Chairman of the club Matti Niiranen however, he thinks that the government is pretty much unanimous about the project.

“We are not against the spa hotel project, as long as the boundary conditions are fulfilled,” says Niiranen.

“We consider it important that spa and sauna activities are mentioned in the site plan for 35 percent of the surface area and that city dwellers have access to saunas and spas for a fee. We see it as a new service for workers.”

However, the opinions of Töölö people are divided about the project.

“There is a lot of opposition, especially among the townspeople who live nearby on Merikannontie. The second group is those who have used the area for recreation and walking their dog,” says Niiranen.

Still, according to him, the Taivallahti cape is not really appealing to the eyes at the moment. Until now, the area has been used, for example, to store boats and as a dumping ground for leaf and sanding waste.

“The area is currently untidy and it is perceived as unsafe to be outside, especially at night. A spa hotel could increase the perceived safety of the area.”

In the plans the spa hotel doesn’t extend all the way to the beach, but it’s like its own island in Taivallahti.

A well-known architect has been planned next to and around the plot of Sigurd Frosterus park, beach route and swimming beach, which in Niiranen’s opinion should be preserved as recreational areas open to everyone.

Frosterus is best known as the designer of the Stockmann department store in the center of Helsinki.

Architect Tommi Suvanto The city of Helsinki confirms that the park and walking trails surrounding the hotel will remain open to everyone.

“The beaches will not be privatized, but the park area goes around the spa hotel’s plot along the beaches.”

A spa hotel is planned right next door to the popular Hietaranta.

The spa hotel the German company Soulmade, which already has a wooden hotel in the vicinity of Munich, starts running the business.

The company’s CEO Thomas Schlereth says that the goal is to make the spa hotel an open living room for city dwellers, where you can spend time, even if you don’t use the hotel’s services.

The hotel will have 191 rooms, a restaurant and a bar. The spa has a relaxation area, four different saunas and three pools, two of which – an open and a warm pool – are in the open air.

“We want to combine the best aspects of European spa culture and Finnish sauna culture,” says Schlereth.

Soulmade is developing restaurants together with Noho Partners restaurant company.

The aim is to create the most homely atmosphere in the interior, which does not feel like a hotel.

Three-story the frame of the building is partially made of cross-glued solid wood. The facade is also covered with wood.

The property will have a green roof and solar panels. Heating and cooling are mainly produced by geothermal energy. Parking spaces are placed underground.

The rooms are assembled from spatial elements that are already furnished at the factory. This is aimed at speeding up construction and traffic on the site, says Schlereth.

He says he chose Helsinki for his hotel because he likes the city and its people.

“I got the feeling that this is the right place. Finns are nice and genuine. It’s easy to do business with them.”

The spa hotel is open to all city residents. The observation picture is from the living room-like lobby of the spa hotel.

The interior of the spa hotel has been inspired by four elements: water, earth, fire and air.

Imagination Taivallahti is also being polished with the help of modern housing production. A well-known architect from Kiasma will be finished near the beach in a couple of years Steven Hollin designed apartment building.

In addition, apartments are being completed next door in a former office building that was last used by the Finnish Environment Agency.

The destinations have various luxury living services, such as a movie theater, wine cellar, spa, and fitness and yoga rooms.