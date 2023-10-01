Sunday, October 1, 2023
Hotels | The Guardian: The booking website Booking has failed to pay hotels due to them

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 1, 2023
in World Europe
0
According to The Guardian, payments have been left unpaid at least in Thailand, Indonesia and European countries.

Hotels the booking website Booking.com has failed to pay several hotels due to them for months, says the British newspaper The Guardian.

According to Booking, it is about “technical problems”.

On Booking’s website, the customer can buy accommodation and pay for it in advance before the start of the trip. In this case, the site takes the payment and forwards it to the hotel minus its own fee. According to the information obtained by The Guardian, Booking has not always forwarded these fees to the hotels to the hotels.

Economic figures in the light, Booking is doing well.

In August, Booking Group reported total revenues of USD 5.5 billion (approximately EUR 5.2 billion) and a profit of USD 1.3 billion (approximately EUR 1.2 billion) for the second quarter of 2023.

That is 51 percent more than the previous year.

