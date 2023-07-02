Adán Augusto López in Oaxaca during his campaign tour, on June 25. Carolina Jiménez Mariscal (Dark Room)

Air travel, lodging reservations, per diems for food, gasoline, booths, tents and gazebos. Those are some of the expenses that the candidates for Morena’s presidential candidacy have disclosed in the first leg of their campaigns. Although the deadline given by the ruling party to make its financial reports transparent is scheduled until next week, four of the six capsas those who have raised their hands to succeed Andrés Manuel López Obrador are colloquially called, have already offered a first snapshot of how much money they have spent to launch their campaigns.

Ricardo Monreal has disposed of more than 569,000 pesos, 11% of the five million that each participant will receive for the internal contest, only in the first week of tours of the country. Adán Augusto López disbursed some 395,000 pesos, while Marcelo Ebrard presented a report for almost 281,000 pesos and is the one that has been the most austere so far. Gerardo Fernández Noroña has not yet made public a complete breakdown, but this week he assured that his Noroñabús, a mobile bookstore that will transport him on his tours, cost him around 656,000 pesos. Claudia Sheinbaum and Manuel Velasco have not rendered accounts, but they are still within the times agreed with the other applicants and the Morena leadership to do so.

Campaign finance has been one of the flashpoints in the succession battle. Ebrard, the applicant who has sought to set the pace of the race and media coverage, put the issue on the table practically since the process began on June 12. The National Council of Morena, held the day before, gave only general lines on the competition rules and established that the caps “They must behave in an austere manner, without wasting advertising or propaganda expenses.” The use of “public, business or presumably illegal activities” resources was also prohibited.

By June 16, Mario Delgado, the party leader, announced that each candidate for Morena will receive a common bag of five million pesos. The figure also works as a “spending cap” because it has to last them until the end of August, when the tours end and the poll to define the winner is scheduled to be lifted. Adán Augusto López refused to use those resources immediately afterwards, saying that all the money he uses will come out of his own pocket and offering to donate partisan funds to marginalized communities. Ebrard, who sees this measure as a necessary requirement for the so-called “even floor” to exist, criticized the former Secretary of the Interior.

The disagreements between Ebrard and López, until a few weeks ago Cabinet colleagues, were the trigger for a disagreement between the two that has lasted in recent days. The former head of the Interior was the first corcholata in offering figures on what he has spent. The Tabasco politician has allocated most of the resources to the logistics of his “informative assemblies”, more than 293,000 pesos, almost three quarters of his expenses in the first week of tours, according to what was reported by his team.

The second most expensive item for him has been transportation and fuel costs. Adán Augusto, as he is simply known, had rallies in eight states – Jalisco, Zacatecas, Guanajuato, San Luis Potosí, Querétaro, the State of Mexico, Veracruz and Oaxaca – and moving there cost him more than 83,000 pesos. He alone spent just over 4,000 pesos on food, which means that the applicant and his entourage spent an average of just under 600 pesos a day on food. In lodging he spent more than 13,000 pesos and another 1,750 pesos in minor expenses. He also assured that he has a check for 50,000 pesos to cover other cash expenses.

“And do you believe him?” Ebrard questioned a reporter last Wednesday. “Until that, we don’t eat much,” López said when he reported those figures. The former Secretary of Foreign Relations has targeted the commitment of López and Sheinbaum to hold rallies and mass events, he has said that he will not resort to haulage during his tours and has criticized the “waste” of his rivals. The former head of government of Mexico City denied that her collaborators had incurred in “waste”, but the former foreign minister doubled the bet and threatened to file formal complaints.

Ebrard’s highest expense, according to what he has presented, was the act of starting his tours at the Hilton hotel in Mexico City. It cost him more than 192,000 pesos to rent one of the halls of the venue, more than two thirds of the budget that he occupied in the first week, between June 19 and 25. The former foreign minister assured that other acts did not represent any cost to him, such as meetings with private doctors, businessmen or ranchers and visits to markets. He spent more than 30,000 pesos on plane trips to Mazatlán and Puerto Vallarta, and other land trips to Hidalgo and the State of Mexico cost him just 2,000 more pesos. The transfers in your vocho Electric, a car that he already had, but whose mechanical repairs were a gift from his wife months ago, did not generate any cost for him either. He spent about 8,500 pesos for his meals, an average of about 1,200 pesos a day, although there were a couple of days in which he did not report spending on food.

Monreal’s report is less detailed and includes his expenses in six items. He has invested more than 444,000 pesos in the logistics of his events, around 50% more than what Adán Augusto López reported. That includes the rental of stands, tents, sound, chairs and places to celebrate his acts. He started his tours in Mexico City, Hidalgo, Zacatecas and San Luis Potosí. The licensed senator allocated more than 88,000 pesos in transportation, about 21,000 pesos in gasoline, just under 4,500 pesos in booths, 5,000 pesos in lodging and 5,000 pesos in food.

“Applicants have to have self-restraint, a moderation because people do not like waste and waste, and I think our fight has always been against that,” Monreal declared, although he ruled out filing formal complaints. “Right now I was coming here on the highway from Mexico and I hoped that at least one of mine would appear by chance and no, I couldn’t; Not a tarp, not a blanket, not a fence, not a billboard. I don’t have any alone, but the people are here and it’s not the banners, the billboards and the fences that decide, ”he said after an act in Michoacán.

The money for billboards, fence painting and other evidence of personal promotion that has been documented by personnel from the National Electoral Institute has been largely absent from the expense reports submitted. On other occasions, when the caps They were singled out for promoting themselves while they were still holding public office, they denied themselves and blamed the appearance of propaganda on the “spontaneous” actions of their supporters. Nor has anything been said about the people who support the distribution of pamphlets and the placement of posters, often justified as “volunteer work.”

“Failure to comply with the terms, beyond benefiting the applicants, will make them lose the trust of the people,” reads the agreement of the National Council of Morena. Mario Delgado has defended that the control will be made from the reports that the applicants themselves present every two weeks. But several doubts have arisen about the ability and willingness of other instances, such as the electoral authorities, to follow the trail of the money, in light of the fact that Morena’s internal process is not formally a pre-campaign or a campaign. Among suspicions of opacity, mutual claims and controversies over the legal status of the process, the issue of financing continues to be a recurring point of contention, the target of opposition party claims and the center of speculation about possible sanctions. to future.

Regarding the opposition alliance Va por México, which has also advanced its process to find its presidential candidate, the National Action Party (PAN) has said that it will be the political forces themselves that will finance the candidates and that the committee The organizer of the internal process will be in charge of establishing the rules and financing mechanisms. But the problems and doubts around money are practically the same as those of his rivals in the ruling coalition.

A month after the 2018 presidential election, the National Electoral Institute announced preliminary fines of 872 million pesos against the parties for irregularities in their campaign reports, although most of the inconsistencies and omissions occurred in local elections. The Institutional Revolutionary Party was the one that received the most severe punishment and was ordered to pay more than 186 million pesos. Morena ranked second among the most fined: with more than 139.5 million pesos. They were followed by the Green Party (107 million), the Labor Party (100 million) and the PAN (89 million). Violations were found on the part of all political forces with national registration.

