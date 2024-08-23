Hotels | Samppa Lajunen’s luxury hotel ran into difficulties

Hotels|Hotelli Maria, which opened last December, has not had as many customers as expected, according to the hotel’s representative.

Helsinki native Hotel Maria, which aims for extreme luxury, started change negotiations this week. The hotel opened its doors in December last year.

Be the first to report on the topic Evening newspaper.

Media representative of Hotel Maria Tia Härkönen states to HS that the change negotiations will last six weeks. During them, the necessary decisions are made to adapt the number of people to customer demand.

In other words, has there been a shortage of customers at the hotel?

“The number of customers has been good, but not compared to the original calculations [tavoiteltuun asiakasmäärään] reached”, says Härkönen.

Härkönen points out that there are many things in a five-star hotel that create costs.

“During change negotiations, various adjustment measures are taken. The personnel is one, but there are also many different topics for sure,” says Härkönen.

Härkönen does not want to comment on everything, because the change negotiations are only at the beginning.

Hotel Marian is owned by a three-time Olympic champion in combined skiing Sampa Lajunen. The hotel aims for ultra-luxury with its services, and the cheapest room there can be booked for around 400 euros. Some of the rooms have a price tag of more than 2,000 euros.

After the hotel opened was consideredhow it is possible to accumulate customers when, for example, Russian tourists are no longer seen in Finland. Finns typically don’t look for ultra-luxury in their hotels.