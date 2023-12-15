Hotels | More than 6,000 euros per night – This is what Samppa Lajunen's new luxury hotel is like

A new luxury hotel is opening in a historic landmark building in the center of Helsinki, equipped with editions of the New Testament, plastic plants and a 400-euro bottle of cognac in the minibar. Times are tough now for opening an ultra-luxury hotel.

Sami Takala HS

2:00 am | Updated 7:45

Ahultimate luxury. A former top athlete who confidently became a real estate investor Sampa Lajunen characterized his new luxury hotel before its opening.

The consultants had done an analysis. There were many hotels in Helsinki, but not a single international-level luxury hotel.

Such as the Hotel d'Angleterre in Copenhagen, for example.