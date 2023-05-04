Hotels in the Region of Murcia were close to full during the May Day long weekend. This is reflected in a survey carried out by the Tourism Institute, which reveals good occupancy data both in coastal and inland areas. “The excellent forecasts we had have been met, and have even been exceeded in some cases,” remarked the Minister of Tourism, Marcos Ortuño.

Specifically, “the hotels in La Manga, Mar Menor and Murcia registered an average occupancy of 96% during that long weekend. Cartagena, Mazarrón and Águilas reached 95%, and Lorca and Puerto Lumbreras reached 90%”, remarked the counselor. He added that “these results are clearly better than last year. Occupancy on our coast reached 96%, compared to 78% in 2022. Hotels in the cities reached 95%, while last year they stayed at 73%. Likewise, the spas were also close to full capacity, with 98%, compared to 86% for the same long weekend last year.

«We have had the best May weekend in the history of the Region; These are results that can be described as extraordinary. And it is also important to highlight that the activity was also outstanding in the rest of tourist accommodation, hospitality, services, transport and commerce, “said Ortuño.

The head of the regional Department of Tourism assured that “the celebration of the Warm Up and the four-day long weekend in the Community of Madrid, which is our main source market for tourists, have contributed to achieving these data.” He stressed that “the results have exceeded the figures we had last Easter, which were already very positive.”