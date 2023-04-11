The president of the Autonomous Community, Fernando López Miras, pointed out this Tuesday, during the mass that gave the starting signal to the Bando de la Huerta de Murcia in the Plaza del Cardenal Belluga, that “the hotels have been above 90%” in the Region during Holy Week, some “very important figures that join those of the Spring Festival”. “The tourist data during the Week confirm and reaffirm the strength of the tourism sector in the Region of Murcia, since the forecasts have been exceeded”, even higher than before the pandemic.

“The Easter weekend of 2023 has managed to drag a large number of tourists to the destinations on the Costa Cálida, shooting up, for example, the occupation in La Manga, Cartagena and the spas, where it has been close to full,” he indicated. Lopez Miras in a statement. The Costa Cálida destination filled its hotels with 96 percent occupancy and exceeded the data for 2022 by three points and 2019 by 13 points. The data therefore exceeded forecasts, registering 91 percent occupancy in the Costa Cálida, four points more than in 2019.

Specifically, and according to the data from the survey carried out by the Tourism Institute regarding the coastal area, La Manga del Mar Menor has registered 96 percent occupancy compared to 83 percent in 2019. On the other hand, the Mar Menor and Águilas equal the pre-pandemic occupancy rates with 85 and 87 percent respectively, while Mazarrón registers 88 percent.

According to this same survey, occupancy in cities grew five points, going from 84 percent in 2019 to 89 percent in 2023. Along these lines, Cartagena reaches practically all occupied hotels (94 percent), matching the data of 2022 and surpassing that of 2019 by 15 points; Lorca, with 93 percent, exceeds the data for 2022 by five points and that of 2019 by four, and for its part Murcia, with 88 percent, exceeds the data for 2019 by two points. The spas were also close to full , with 98 percent occupancy.