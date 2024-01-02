Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 02/01/2024 – 19:34

Hotels in the capital of Rio de Janeiro recorded an average occupancy of 87.13% on the night of December 31, 2023 to January 1, 2024, according to information released this Tuesday (2) by the Lodging Union of the Municipality of Rio de Janeiro (HotéisRIO).

According to the entity, the result confirmed the “great performance” that the sector expected at this turn, although it was below the average occupancy recorded on New Year's Eve from 2022 to 2023, which reached 92.51%. The sector's expectation, expressed on December 26th by HotéisRIO, however, was to close the date with 95% of rooms occupied.

The president of HotéisRIO, Alfredo Lopes, highlighted that the union of authorities from the Public Power with the private sector constitutes the secret to the success of the Rio festival. “Security and organization are essential components to attract tourists and hold a spectacular party, living up to the expectations of locals and visitors”, he commented.

The regions most sought after by tourists were Ipanema/Leblon (95%), Barra da Tijuca/Recreio/Jacarepaguá (89%) and Leme/Copacabana (88%), followed by Flamengo/Botafogo (84%) and the city center (79%). %).