From July 15, hotels and tourist centers in Karelia will accept guests only with a negative PCR test or a certificate of vaccination against coronavirus. This was reported on June 19 in press service of the Head of the Republic of Karelia Artur Parfenchikov.

“In hotels, hostels, camp sites and other similar facilities, guests are allowed to be accommodated only if they have a vaccination document or a negative coronavirus test (PCR test) received no earlier than 2 days before check-in. This requirement comes into force on July 15 “, – written on the website of the Republic of Karelia.

The decree also deals with other restrictions, in particular, “it is prohibited to hold mass events, including solemn and mourning events, with the number of 30 people or more. An exception, as before, is made for outdoor events, as well as those in which all participants have a certificate of negative analysis for coronavirus infection. “

In addition, the number of spectators of theatrical performances and concerts should not exceed 75% of the capacity of the halls. In cinemas – no more than 50%.

Earlier, on June 18, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin extended additional restrictive measures in the capital until June 29 inclusive.

In addition, Sobyanin said that an experiment to create coronavirus-free restaurants will start in Moscow on June 19. Such establishments will receive guests who have been vaccinated or who have recovered from COVID-19. In addition, in coronavirus-free institutions, all employees must also be vaccinated.

At the moment, four drugs for coronavirus are registered in the country: Sputnik V, Sputnik Light, EpiVacCorona and KoviVak.

All relevant information on the situation with the coronavirus is available on the websites stopcoronavirus.rf and access to all.rf, as well as the hashtag #WeWe areTogether. Coronavirus hotline: 8 (800) 2000-112.