Catering in only 4 out of 10 hotels in Italy: a 3.5 billion sector

Only 40% of Italian hotels have a restaurant. This is the conclusion of the Scenari Immobiliari study reported by PambiancoNews. Food & beverage now seems to be essential for accommodation facilities. The research shows that 22% of the 32,000 hotels in Italy are classified as 4 stars (20%) and 5 stars (2%), and these almost always have a restaurant. Consequently, less than half of the 3-star hotels, which make up 46% of the total, have catering services.



In absolute numbers, this 40% of hotels with restaurants equates to approximately 13,000 establishments. In these hotels, food & beverage contributes to the overall turnover for a percentage that varies between 25% and 40%. On average, the research estimates that food & beverage represents 28% of the total turnover, for a total value of approximately 3.5 billion euros.

The research also highlights that 40% of Michelin-starred restaurants are located within a hotel. These high-quality restaurants not only attract customers, but also increase the hotel’s overall revenue and allow for higher room rates.