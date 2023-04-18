Tuesday, April 18, 2023
Hotels | IL: Saimi Hoyer’s Hotel Punkaharju is filed for bankruptcy

April 18, 2023
Hotels | IL: Saimi Hoyer’s Hotel Punkaharju is filed for bankruptcy

Hotel Punkaharju is being filed for bankruptcy, reports Iltalehti. Saimi Hoyer founded the hotel in 2016.

Hotel entrepreneur Got Hoyer Hotel Punkaharju is being filed for bankruptcy, he says Evening newspaper.

According to the newspaper, the application to the Etelä-Savo district court has been submitted by the chairman of the board of Punkaharju Luontomatkilu oy. Mari Kettunen-Väyrynen today is monday.

Hoyer founded the hotel in 2016.

HS told in autumn 2020, that the hotel, which required substantial investments, had many losing years behind it. Hoyer also talked about the challenges of running a hotel in June of last year: The entire staff was laid off during the coronavirus pandemic “back and forth many times”, he described. Corona subsidies were not received due to previous loss-making years.

Read more: Last summer, something “absolutely crazy” happened deep in Savo – This is how the epidemic divided the accommodation industry into winners and losers

Read more: Saimi Hoyer bought the hotel Punkaharju and planned to start a new life – However, setbacks followed each other, and the dream turned into years of grief

