Hotels | IL: Saimi Hoyer’s Hotel Punkaharju is filed for bankruptcy

Hotel Punkaharju is being filed for bankruptcy, reports Iltalehti. Saimi Hoyer founded the hotel in 2016.

According to the newspaper, the application to the Etelä-Savo district court has been submitted by the chairman of the board of Punkaharju Luontomatkilu oy. Mari Kettunen-Väyrynen today is monday.

HS told in autumn 2020, that the hotel, which required substantial investments, had many losing years behind it. Hoyer also talked about the challenges of running a hotel in June of last year: The entire staff was laid off during the coronavirus pandemic “back and forth many times”, he described. Corona subsidies were not received due to previous loss-making years.

