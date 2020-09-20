Hotels Hotel demand fell across the country, along with lower hotel prices – It is hoped that the liberalization of tourism will increase vital business travel in the sector.

Finland’s largest hotel chains are waiting to see if Finns will continue to be interested in domestic tourism over the autumn and winter.

Coronavirus pandemic is now reflected in the Finnish tourism industry, especially in hotel prices. Especially in the Helsinki region, which is dependent on foreign tourists, hotel prices have fallen as travel restrictions have reduced the number of holidaymakers and business travelers.

Preliminary data from Statistics Finland’s accommodation statistics show that in July, average hotel room prices fell in Finland as a whole compared to last year’s figures.

This is explained by weak demand. The occupancy rate of all Finnish hotels decreased by 8.9 percentage points in July compared to last year. Occupancy rates in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area were clearly lower than elsewhere in Finland.

“In the Helsinki Metropolitan Area, our occupancy rate is currently between 30 and 50 percent, while on the other side of Ring Road III it is between 45 and 65 percent,” says Sokos Hotel’s revenue director. Nina Nieminen.

Demand has also been lower than last year outside the metropolitan area, though In the summer, Finns’ enthusiasm for domestic tourism helped the situation.

“The situation is not so good that we could sell hotel hotels in the provinces at a higher price than in previous years,” says Scandic’s commercial director. Christian Borg.

Scandic and Sokos together control more than half of the Finnish hotel market.

Borgin and Nieminen said that the absence of traditional demand spikes in the autumn – such as concerts, fairs and conferences – will keep the price level low outside Helsinki as well.

“Last autumn was a victory for this industry, when Finland held the EU presidency and there were many international gatherings here. Anyway, autumn is normally a time of strong demand, ”says Borg.

Finland relax from Saturday on their travel restrictions. Both Borg and Nieminen hope that the liberalization of tourism will benefit the hotel industry. It is seen as facilitating the arrival of business travelers in Finland in particular.

According to Statistics Finland, in July, almost 86 per cent fewer foreign tourists stayed in hotels in Finland than in the same period last year.

“We have a lot of Nordic business partners, and through the liberalization of tourism, we hope they will get moving,” says Borg.

Nieminen reminds that many international companies have their own travel policies.

“While interstate travel is more permitted, companies may prefer telecommuting. It is a more guiding factor in business travel. ”

Soon the onset of the autumn holiday season will boost the situation in the hotel industry, and Borg hopes that in the autumn domestic tourism will see a similar positive development as in the summer.

“We strongly hope that tourism will increasingly turn to big cities, and especially Helsinki, when Berlin, London and Paris may not seem so close at this stage,” says Borg.

Nina Nieminen is on the same lines and hopes that domestic tourism will carry not only autumn, but also winter.

“We are working hard to bring customers reasons to travel in Finland.”