Quarantine hotels for foreigners with asymptomatic coronavirus have started operating in Greece. Writes about it RIA News with reference to the official representative of the government of the country Stelios Petsas.

He explained that the authorities have set up quarantine hotels with medical assistance mainly for foreigners who do not have symptoms, but are in hospitals. Already today, patients will begin to be transferred to hotels in order to free beds for patients who need serious medical care.

According to Petsas, the COVID-19 situation in Greece is now better than in other European countries with a similar number of inhabitants, but this is not a reason to stop worrying. Moreover, recently the number of cases and the number of patients with coronavirus on mechanical ventilation has significantly increased.

In Greece, an average of 300 new cases of coronavirus are recorded per day; 68 patients are in intensive care on mechanical ventilation. In the world, the number of victims of the coronavirus has exceeded 1 million. More than 33 million people have already become infected.

Earlier it was reported that Russia and Greece are discussing the resumption of flights from October 1.