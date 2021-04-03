Rasha Tabila (Abu Dhabi)

Hotels in Ramadan … Delivery of Iftar and Suhoor menus, and buffets that are not open directly to guests and intangible by them, and there are no Ramadan tents, in light of the Corona pandemic, to maintain a safe and healthy Ramadan atmosphere, hotels follow precautionary and preventive measures to provide safe experiences for guests and customers.

Some of them offer buffets, but in a new and mandatory way, so employees provide food to visitors according to precautionary measures, and visitors cannot place food themselves, like what happened in buffets in the past.

Other hotels canceled the idea of ​​buffets, and provided special menus for Iftar and Suhoor with multiple options from which guests could choose to present them to them.

On the other hand, hotels provide services to deliver breakfast and suhoor meals to guests, or the service of ordering and receiving meals from hotels “take away”. Ismail Ibrahim, General Manager of Ramada Downtown Abu Dhabi Hotel, said: “The current month of Ramadan will not include Ramadan tents, and buffets are presented in a different way due to the precautionary measures. Therefore, as a hotel, we made breakfast menus and multiple options for guests when they tested to visit our restaurants.” He stressed that the focus will also be on the service of delivering requests to visitors, “take away”, as we provide breakfast meals with multiple options, and we have been announced at competitive prices, as the order delivery service has proven successful last year, and it is expected that the demand for it will continue for the current year.

Ibrahim indicated, with the current circumstances, the demand for the delivery service is expected to increase, and it is possible that the demand for hotel restaurants will increase in the last two weeks of the holy month, as the demand for hotel restaurants usually increases in the second half of the month.

On the other hand, Amal Harb, Vice President of Marketing at Rotana Hotels, said: “In cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism, special Ramadan packages have been launched that include accommodation in the group’s hotels in Abu Dhabi, and include breakfast and suhour and discounts on services in hotels such as health centers and others. ». She indicated that precautionary and preventive measures are applied from social distancing, and buffets are presented with certain health procedures and other health and safety measures. She said that the meal delivery service exists before and will not stop during Ramadan, as we will have a home delivery of Iftar meals and catering services for families.

Harb expects that the demand for delivery services will increase significantly in Ramadan, in addition to expectations of an increase in the demand for Iftar buffets and restaurants, especially in the last two weeks of the month.

Abdullah Mohammed, director of the food and beverage sector at the Fremont Bab Al Bahr Hotel in Abu Dhabi, said: “We have delivery services for iftar menus, in addition to a restaurant being redesigned to suit the atmosphere of Ramadan, and we offer an open buffet for breakfast and suhour, taking into account the precautionary measures required from the concerned authorities.

He expected that there will be a demand for delivery services and the Ramadan buffet inside the hotel.