Rasha Tabila (Abu Dhabi)

Hotels and tourist facilities in the UAE have adopted sustainability standards, in conjunction with the world’s celebrations of World Tourism Day, by implementing green solutions in building designs and launching initiatives aimed at preserving the environment and reducing electricity and water consumption, as well as using clean energy to generate electricity.

Today, September 27, the world celebrates World Tourism Day, which is titled “Green Tourism and Investments,” to align with the efforts made by the UAE in the field of sustainability and its hosting of the COP 28 conference at the end of next November.

International hotel groups also undertake sustainable initiatives and programs in the field of reducing carbon emissions and green transformation.

Among the buildings that implement sustainability standards is SeaWorld Yas Island Abu Dhabi, which includes a photovoltaic solar energy project with a production capacity of 8.2 megawatts, while Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi includes a photovoltaic solar power station project with a capacity of 7 megawatts at peak on the roof of the “World of… Warner Bros. Abu Dhabi” on Yas Island, to be the largest solar energy project on the roof of a building in the capital, Abu Dhabi.

The “Etihad Arena” project is the first multi-purpose indoor arena and the first of its kind in Abu Dhabi, which won the “Design of the Year Award in the Sustainable Buildings Category” for the year 2018 due to its application of green standards. Yas Waterworld City on Yas Island also received the award. Pearl score for the “Green Building Approach” sustainability rating system.

In Dubai, the Museum of the Future obtains 37% of its electrical energy through its production of solar energy through solar panels connected to the museum, while the museum garden represents a model of sustainable environments. The garden includes more than 120 types of authentic trees and plants that reflect the environmental and cultural heritage of the Emirates. It is equipped with a smart and automated irrigation system based on underground grid irrigation to reduce waste and enhance energy and water efficiency.

Unique designs

As for Saadiyat Island, the Louvre Abu Dhabi Museum appears with its unique and distinct design, as the dome of the Louvre Abu Dhabi serves a number of environmental purposes, as it serves as a canopy that protects the outer courtyard and the buildings located below it from the heat of the sun. It also provides a comfortable experience for visitors, as it gives them the opportunity to wander between the buildings. The museum, enjoying the ray of light, and the Louvre Abu Dhabi was designed at the level of silver status in the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LED).

The museum has achieved a rating of 3 pearls from the Sustainability Pearl Rating System. The museum creates a mini-ecosystem through design techniques based on solar energy data inspired by the Emirati cultural spirit, including the concept of traditional regional architecture, water filtration techniques from iron deposits, energy and highly efficient air conditioning systems. lighting and sanitary fittings. Other techniques include the use of the solar shading effect of the dome roof and self-shading of the buildings, roof vents for improved ventilation to allow daylight without increasing the building’s heat or wind flow, exposed thermal mass such as stone floors and covering that allows for night-time cooling.

Sustainability priority

Al-Ittihad met with a number of officials from hotel groups about their hotels’ implementation of sustainability standards. Carlos Khneisser, Hilton’s Vice President of Development in the Middle East and Africa, said, “Sustainability is a priority for us, it is the future.”

Project priority

For his part, Eddie Tannous, Chief Operating Officer at Rotana Hotels, stressed: “Sustainability is a priority in our projects and initiatives, as as we continue to expand in the region, we seek to provide sustainable, high-quality products.”

Tannous added: “Rotana has strengthened its commitment to reducing the negative impacts on climate change, as the group has introduced sustainable and improved offers in its hotels in the Emirates and abroad, as part of the region’s preparations to host the largest climate conference of the year under the name of the Conference of the Parties (COP28) in Expo City. Dubai) during November 2023. He said: “Rotana continues to work to reduce energy and water consumption, adopt clean technologies and improve operational efficiency.”

He added: “As part of the goals of its “Rotana Earth” platform, which is concerned with everything related to the company’s sustainability, “Rotana” increased the percentage of its use of recyclable materials by 8%, and reduced the percentage of its disposal of waste in landfills to 17%, in addition to reducing the percentage of its consumption of electrical energy. At a rate of 8%.