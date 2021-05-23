The high season is approaching and the great question arises among the owners of hotels and tourist accommodation: what will happen this summer? After a 2020 in which the figures fell due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the sector looks hopeful to recover numbers and that normality becomes more present with the end of the state of alarm and free movement and with vaccination advancing to a sustained rhythm. “It points us to recovery for the second half of the year,” predicts Juan Carlos García Ródenas, president of the Murcia Region Hoteliers Business Association and vice president of Hostemur, after “almost a year and a half catastrophic for our sector.”

“After so many months with restricted freedom of movement, we citizens have felt the need to recover our way of life prior to the pandemic and one of the most pleasant activities and, therefore, most longed for, has always been traveling. This has caused a ‘bottle of champagne’ effect, observing a significant increase in the volume of reservations in the short and medium term, and in practically all the types of accommodation in the Region (coast, city, rural, health …), especially of national tourism ”, García details, while clarifying that international tourism has not yet finished rising due to the restrictions and the uncertainty that still exists in the face of the measures and the virus, although you are hopeful that the last quarter of the year will be decisive for the recuperation.

In figures, in the summer of 2020, only 50% occupancy was reached in the hotels that were open, so they hope to exceed this figure by maintaining reservations and thus recovering the “lost profitability”.

International tourism has not finished rising due to the uncertainty of changes in measures or restrictions The sector hopes to compensate for the “lost profitability” of last year Aloja accounts for 70% reserved in coastal areas and 50% in the city in July and August



The hopes are also shared by the Association of Tourist Accommodation (Aloja), since for the months of July and August they have 70% reserved in coastal areas and 50% in city areas, because “people want to enjoy what he could not last year ”, and the beaches are reserved earlier, in addition to the fact that people go looking for the outskirts, as stated by the president, Gregorio Morales. Confidence is reflected in the fact that reserves are maintained with the advance of the vaccine, since last year in July and August they had numerous reserves, but as cases increased in July they began to fall. “Not only was 40% of the reservations for July and August lost, but the price fell by more than half and giving thanks that they were rented, because people were not going to come,” he recalls.

“There is much more confidence that they will not be canceled,” adds Morales, referring to the end of the state of alarm and the greater awareness of the use of a mask today, with fingers crossed that this confidence increases every week since the state of alarm ended.

The light at the end of the tunnel



“There is a certain sensation of seeing the light at the end of the tunnel, although if we have learned something this last year, it is to be cautious in the face of uncertainty about how events may unfold. What is certain is that we are all looking forward to recovering the activity of our companies, to rejoin our teams in their entirety and to once again be a fundamental engine in the economic development of our Region “, says Juan Carlos García, who asks the Government regional “the line of aid to our sector, agreed and agreed in November last year and which has not yet seen the light.”

One of the strengths of the sector has been its ability to reinvent itself in this time, adopting all possible measures and deploying protocols so that its establishments are safe places for guests and workers. To this has been added a wide range of cancellation and guarantee policy in case of changes in the measures and mobility limitations. In the first aspect, highlights the innovative pioneering project in which Hostemur is participating for the detection of risk situations in real time inside establishments using artificial intelligence. «It is a project financed by funds from the European Commission, integrated into the RIS3 program, and in collaboration with the UPCT, the Yecla Furniture Technology Center, several technology-based companies and some establishments in the Region. It is an initiative 100% of the Region of Murcia and of which we are very proud to participate in it “, clarifies the vice president of the organization.