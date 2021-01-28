A waiter attends some tables this Thursday in a bar in Seville. PACO PUENTES / EL PAÍS

Statistics is sometimes like impressionism. A few lines seen with perspectives allow to discover a picture in its fullness. Some of this occurs with the barrage of figures from the Labor Force Survey (EPA). If you follow the path of numbers, the picture that emerges is that 2020 has been the black year for hotels and restaurants.

Of the 623,000 jobs that were destroyed last year in Spain, almost 400,000 jobs corresponded to the hospitality sector, according to the statistics on the number of people employed by branch of activity published this Thursday by the INE. In other words, almost two out of every three jobs destroyed last year were basically in hotels or restaurants. Specifically in “accommodation services” 127,700 jobs were lost and the number of workers employed in the heading “food and beverage services” fell by 267,300 people, a decrease of 33% and 20% respectively.

MORE INFORMATION

The other large sector that suffered a job haemorrhage over the past year due to the coronavirus crisis was “wholesale and retail trade,” a sector where 133,900 jobs were destroyed. The land and suburban transport sector also received a strong swing due to the pandemic, according to official statistics, as did all “artistic, recreational or entertainment” activities, where 45,000 jobs were lost, a decrease of 11% compared to to the preceding year.

68,600 jobs were also lost in the manufacturing industry, 2.7% less. The statistics show that those employed in “administrative activities and auxiliary services” fell by 42,200, but being a much larger group, the percentage variation is much lower (-4%). The emergence of teleworking has helped many companies, especially in this field, to keep jobs at a distance. In fact, nearly one in 10 employees was telecommuting from home during the last quarter of the year. Domestic workers also suffered the rigors of the pandemic and 17,400 of these employees lost their jobs in the past year.

But there are activities that increased the number of workers. Among them, those related to health services stand out, where occupancy increased by 60,300 people due to regional policies to reinforce the staff of hotels and health centers to be able to care for coronavirus patients.

The education sector was also one of those that hired the most staff to support the telematics classes and to maintain the academic year. Other activities such as insurance or financial activities increased their workforce.