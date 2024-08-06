How to book hotels and holiday homes: Altoconsumo’s advice to avoid unpleasant surprises and assert your rights

In the summer the misadventures that can happen while traveling are many, such as the possibility of renting a ghost house or booking a hotel that does not reflect the characteristics boasted. For this reason Other consumption provides the service to enforce the rights in case of ruined holidayas well as advice on how to book and avoid unpleasant surprises. In fact, upon arrival at the hotel, you may discover that the room does not correspond to the spacious one with a sea view in the catalog or on the website, that the cleaning is unsatisfactory or that the services are not truly all-inclusive. How to to limit at most such inconveniences?

The solutions proposed by Altoconsumo

First of all, it is useful to take some precautions, both during booking and upon arrival, such as compare multiple sites at different times to evaluate price variations and contact directly hotels, check the characteristics of the structure and the conditions of the offer, taking into account the restrictions on advantageous prices, consult the travellers’ ratings and avoid unknown sites without address in Italy and payment guarantees. In addition, it is useful to bring the detailed booking confirmation and document any discrepancies in the hotel with photos and videos for possible complaints.

How to avoid a “ghost” vacation rental

In order not to run into the “ghost” holiday homesyou should be wary of the advertisement if the prices I am torn to piecesthe photo of the holiday home and the holiday location are too beautifulthe deposit is requested by recharging a prepaid card, a money order or through money transfer agencies or if the owner never answers the phone. Finally, from September 2024 the National Identification Code will come into force (CHIN) for tourist facilities: a code assigned by the Ministry of Tourism which must be displayed both outside the facilities and on advertisements and web portals. This is another element to be looked at carefully by the consumer. However, it is always useful to avoid scams, stay within the platform and avoid to manage the negotiation using private channelsconsult classified ad sites where you can also book and read the reviews left by other guests, ask the owner of the holiday home a contract of rental signed with all its details, the details of the house, the price and all the services included, Don’t delete emails and text messages And never pay the full price in advanceagreeing on a deposit not exceeding 25-30% of the total.

What can you ask for: rent reduction or compensation

If, once you arrive, the house has some problems, it is always better to immediately communicate the defects to the owner or the agency and document everything with photos and videos. You can ask for a rent reduction or the termination of the contract and also compensation for damages suffered, not only cheap (expenses incurred, vacation days lost), but also organic (the psychophysical stress that comes from a ruined vacation). In these cases, it is useful to immediately point out to the owner any defects before or at the time of signing the contract, asking that he/she take steps to remedy them or in any case agreeing to a reduction in the rent taking into account the conditions of the property and to have the defects of the property reported in the contract, so as not to run the risk that, at the end of the lease, the owner asks for payment of damages that in reality already existed before.