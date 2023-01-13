the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) had the expenses with the use of the CPGF (Federal Government Payment Card), known as the corporate card, disclosed by the Access to Information Law. Here’s the full (29 MB). Information was also released on the site from the government.

The data show the values ​​used during the 4 years of office. In summary, expenses were spent on accommodation, snack bars and a fishmonger located in Feira do Guará, in DF, where the former president left R$ 312,053.03.

According to the data released, Bolsonaro spent a total of R$ 27,621,657.23 on the corporate card. Considering the correction for inflation, the amount goes to R$ 32,659,369.02.

The highest expense is with Hotour São Paulo Participações e Empreendimentos, responsible for managing the Ferraretto Hotel, in São Paulo, which received R$ 1,466,804.41 from the Federal Government, without IPCA inflation adjustment (National Consumer Price Index). .

Other expenses that draw attention are in two supermarket chains, which appear in 2nd and 3rd place in the ranking of higher expenses.

Companhia Brasília de Distribuição, owner of Pão de Açúcar, received R$ 1,124,737.04. Next, Briga Trans Comercial de Alimentos S/A, from the Big Box chain, with R$ 815,384.44.

See the list of the 10 ventures where the former president spent the most with the corporate card:

EXPENSES OF OTHER PRESIDENTS

Bolsonaro was not the one who most used the corporate card. The final use value in his government was lower than the president’s expenditures Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) in previous mandates. It is also below the value used by the former president Dilma Rousseff (PT) in his 1st term.

Read the expenses of all presidents with the corporate card since Lula’s 1st term, corrected by the IPCA (Extended National Consumer Price Index) Yearly:

squid 1 – R$ 59,075,679.77;

– R$ squid 2 – R$ 47,943,615.34;

– R$ Dilma 1 – R$ 42,359,819.13;

– R$ Dilma 2 – BRL 10,212,647.25;

BRL 10,212,647.25; To fear – BRL 15,270,257.50;

– BRL 15,270,257.50; Bolsonaro – R$ 32,659,369.02.

BOLSONARO

There is a record of at least 21 different CPFs (Certificates of Individuals) having spent on Bolsonaro’s card during his term. The 1st expense was made on January 4, 2019 – a purchase of BRL 303.78 in a supermarket chain in Brasília. The last one, on December 4, 2022, curiously, was also made in the same establishment, at the cost of BRL 54.66.

In the case of the former president, the use of the card predominated in spending on accommodation, which accounted for 49.5% of the total. Nine of the 10 biggest expenses on Bolsonaro’s card were made in hotels in Guarujá, which he used to frequent and take pictures with supporters during rest periods. In one of the establishments, the former president spent amounts close to R$ 1.5 million.

In the sequence, expenditures typified in foodstuffs concentrate almost ⅕ (19.9%) of Bolsonaro’s expenses. On a trip he made to Roraima, on October 26, 2021, there is a record of a payment of BRL 109,266.00 at a restaurant in Boa Vista specializing in lunchboxes and roast chicken.

There are also expenses of BRL 714,248.41 at gas stations, BRL 31,440 on excess baggage and BRL 1,809.94 at a pet shop between February and April 2022. These amounts are not readjusted for inflation.

LEADING HOSTING

The use of the card for expenses with accommodation was the most common in the billing of presidential corporate cards from 2003 until now – with the exception of the 1st mandate of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), from 2003 to 2006, when transport rentals represented 47.8% of the total.

At the ranking of the 10 biggest card expenses in the last 20 years, 6 are from Bolsonaro, 1 is from Lula (2008), 2 are from the former president Dilma Rousseff (both in 2014, at the end of his 1st term) and another is from the former president Michel Temerin 2016. All refer to accommodation expenses.

CORPORATE CARD

The CPGF was created by decree by Fernando Henrique Cardoso (PSDB) in 2001. According to the Transparên Portalcia, the corporate card is intended for: