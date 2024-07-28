Hotels | An ingenious gimmick brings hotel guests to Nuuksi – You can get accommodation with a bucketful of mushrooms

Hotels|You can get to the hotel in Nuuksio for the night by collecting enough mushrooms or berries.

In Nuuksio you can get to the Polku hotel for the night by collecting berries and mushrooms.

Anything found in the forest is not acceptable, but the mushrooms must be cleaned edible mushrooms.

“Mushrooms must be picked neatly and with respect for nature. You can’t bring any pile of moss here”, the hotel manager Petteri Linna says.

He gives an example of how much one hotel night requires. For example, a 24-square-meter room could be accommodated with a bucket of mushrooms weighing about ten kilograms.

The required quantities therefore largely correspond to the market prices of mushrooms and berries.

Hotel came up with a campaign in order to get food from the local forest into his warehouses. Previously, Linna’s colleague’s grandmother had collected the mushrooms used by the hotel’s restaurant, but they wanted to relieve her of her responsibility.

“This way, we get a little younger people to collect mushrooms, and mushroom soup on the list again,” says Linna.

Helsinki still suffering about the disappearance of foreign tourists, which is also reflected in Nuuksi. At the Polku hotel, the summer has gone “at a steady, deadly pace”, i.e. it hasn’t been busy, but it hasn’t been quiet either.

The purpose of the campaign is to increase the visibility of the hotel. A special opportunity for a hotel night has already got people moving within a day.

“Right now there are at least five berry pickers in that forest,” Linna laughs.