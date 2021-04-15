Hotels A new luxury hotel opens at the main train station in a difficult moment – This is what VR’s old headquarters now looks like

The opening of the new giant hotel could not have come at a more difficult time: half of Helsinki’s hotels have closed their doors.

The main train station The new luxury hotel in the heart of Helsinki is ready and will open its doors on Thursday.

In the giant project, VR’s old headquarters has been transformed into a 491-room hotel, Scandic Grand Central Helsinki.

The office space of the National Board of Railways, completed in 1909, later the premises of VR’s head office are Eliel Saarisen planned and part of Helsinki Central Station.

Hotel the old office space is now, for the first time, visible to a wider audience. The office rooms, which have been converted into hotel rooms, offer new views of the city center, such as Kaisaniemi Park or Rautatientori.

The whole is a combination of old and new. Protected parts such as corridors, facade, entrances, staircases and the entrance hall have been restored to their original appearance. The new building has some hotel rooms, a total of 118 rooms, and connects the two old wing buildings and brings a new façade to the end of the eastern train tracks.

What is new is the interior: strong colors in the wallpapers and patterns as well as showy lamps, says the hotel manager Satu Järvelä From Scandic. The old ones can be found at room height as well as the arched and glass windows.

“Historical signs can be seen here, if you look closely,” Järvelä says.

“We have that atmosphere, peace and serenity of the past world.”

The project is the first completed part of the railway station’s renovation, in which VR wants to develop the station into a more comfortable meeting place for passengers passing through the station.

Ison the opening of the hotel could not have come at a more difficult time: the corona pandemic will restrict travel and restaurant operations in Finland.

More than half of Helsinki’s hotels have closed their doors, says the CEO of Mara ry, an interest organization for tourism and restaurant services. Timo Lappi.

“The situation looks very difficult. This is perhaps one of the areas most affected, especially in the metropolitan area. The majority of hotel nights come from foreign travelers and foreign and domestic business travelers, who do not currently exist. ”

According to Lapland, both of the two largest hotel chains operating in the Helsinki metropolitan area have closed numerous hotels. Of these 36 hotels in the metropolitan area, only 16 are open.

“It describes the situation pretty well.”

The hotel lounge has a fireplace.­

Particularly the awkward situation is for those who have time to invest in new projects and expansion just before the corona pandemic.

“We had a hotel boom running just before the pandemic, so the damage is huge, many players have big investments around their necks and it is clear that it will take a long time to make up for losses.”

In Helsinki, the hotel occupancy rate has been very low for almost a year now, less than 20 percent. However, few hotels have gone bankrupt, Lapland says.

In the Mara nationwide survey in the spring, about a third said they were in danger of bankruptcy by next fall if the situation did not change. Three percent said they had closed down in the survey.

Hotels have tried to make up for their losses by attracting Finnish travelers and nearby residents to spend hotel nights or renting hotel rooms for students or as study rooms. Now that the restaurant closure has taken place, some hotels are trying to maintain operations by renting a hotel room for dinner.

However, the new Rautatieasema Scandic has a positive attitude towards the future, says hotel manager Järvelä.

“We’re building a long-term success story, and I think this hotel will run here for the next hundred years. That’s where the corona pandemic is quite short. ”

According to Järvelä, the start of the new hotel looks promising considering the situation, as reservations have already been received.

“After all, we are already a destination in itself. The weekends already look really pleasing, and there are good local travelers in traffic. When the corona pandemic is over, people have a strong need to see each other and do things together. ”

The master suite overlooks the station tower.­

Scandic Grand Central Helsinki Hotel conference room.­

Junior Suite.­

Hotel staircase.­

Superior Plus Room.­