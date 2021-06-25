Hotels A new giant hotel will be opened in Helsinki in the old premises of the culturally loved Corona Bar

The new Hotel Mestari is scheduled to open later this year.

Helsinki A new hotel with almost 240 rooms will be opened at the end of the year at the so-called Builders’ House, located on the corner of Kamppi’s Eerikinkatu and Fredrikinkatu. A restaurant, bar and business premises, as well as meeting and event facilities, will also be opened next to the Mestari Hotel.

The hotel opens in a completely renovated building. The total cost of the renovation, which started in early 2019, is approximately EUR 40 million.

Hotel opened in a house that is already familiar to many city dwellers. Before the start of construction of the hotel, the house housed, among other things, the classic bar Corona, which is popular with the cultural community.

Restaurant Coronan the lease was terminated at the end of 2018. At the same time, the agreements between the cinema Andorra, Kafe Moscow and Dubrovnik Lounge & Lobby, which belong to the same Eerikinkatu Cultural Restaurant Ltd, were also terminated.

Even before that, many city dwellers, especially those who enjoyed entertainment, knew the house of the legendary dance restaurant Old Maestro. The town of Old Maestro was also known as Fredan Valinta, which referred to the reputation of the dance restaurant as a valid place to strike.

Although many remember the House of Masters specifically from classics like Corona and the Old Maestro, the history of the house extends even further.

“For some, this building has been a nightclub, for some a Dance Bar and for others,” Primehotels CEO Tomi Peitsalo summa.

Primehotels is the hotel operator of Mestari Hotel. The hotel chain runs, among other things, a hotel renovated for Katajannoka Prison.

Observation image of the Master Hotel of the House of Builders.

Builder Heikki Kaartisen designed house was built in the 1930s. Helsinki’s masters originally built it for office and retail use.

In 1952, the house passed into the ownership of the Builders Foundation, where it still stands. Since then, the foundation’s own premises have been located at the corner of Eerikinkatu and Fredrikinkatu.

Now the ongoing renovation is not the first of its kind, as the Builders ’House was extensively renovated as early as the 1960s. At that time, an extension was designed next to the original building, designed by the architects Helmer Stenros and Risto-Veikko Luukkonen. At the same time, the original building was also altered.

Above the first floor business premises, before the renovation that began in 2019, were office premises, which the Builders’ Foundation leased over the years to various actors. Several of them were construction professionals.

Office space was leased by, among others, Rakennustietosäätiö and Rakentajain julkus Oy. For a long time, there was also a building material exhibition in the basement.

Last During the years, the Master Builder Foundation failed to attract enough new tenants to the premises on the upper floors of the house. Member of the Board of the Foundation Ari Autio says the house was simply too old-fashioned for modern office space.

“Building technology had reached the end of its service life and demand was declining.”

During the current renovation, the building technology will be completely renewed. The interior is practically completely rebuilt.

Tomi Peitsalo describes the style of the hotel, which will open at the end of the year, as “rough”. For example, the style is visible on exposed brick and wood surfaces. The intention is to respect the craftsmanship and mastery that has also been present in the history of the house.