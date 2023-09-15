Hotels | A laundry was opened in Kerava, which washes nine million kilos of laundry a year

Rusanen Group’s large laundry in Kerava spins 2,000 kilograms of laundry per hour.

Textile rental and the laundry business Rusanen Group has opened a laundry for Kerava. Suurpesula can wash a maximum of nine million kilograms of hotel textiles per year.

Rusanen Group tells about it in its press release.

The laundry has a capacity of nine million kilograms of laundry per year. The washing lines spin a total of 2,000 kilograms of laundry per hour. In one day, the machines can wash 32,000 kilograms of sheets, towels and bathrobes.

“Each hotel guest produces an average of three kilograms of laundry during one night’s stay. If the hotel has 200 rooms and two people stay in the room, each room produces six kilograms of dirty sheets, towels and bathrobes per day. This makes a total of 1,200 kilograms of laundry per day. During transport, 17 rolls of laundry from one hotel accumulate, i.e. a truck load, CEO of Rusanen Group Jori Rusanen states in the announcement.

Rusanen Group was founded in 2018 and operated until October 2022 under the name Ovesan Oy. The company’s head office and new large laundry are located in Kerava. In addition to Kerava, Rusanen Group has laundries in Raahe and Helsinki.

Rusanen Group’s customers include Scandic, Forenom and the NoHo Partners restaurant group.